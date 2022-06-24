Celebrity Kids Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: Luna Stephens & More

Nobody is completely immune from the coronavirus, and many celebrities can attest to that! Since the pandemic hit over two years ago, the dangerous illness has wreaked havoc — but these famous people have taken measures to protect their children from the effects of the virus that hit Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and so many more in Hollywood. Here are the celebrity kids who already have their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Luna Stephens

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Stephens was publicly rewarded for getting her second COVID-19 shot back in December 2021 — with an ice cream treat! “Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot,” John wrote via Instagram on December 1, 2021. Mom Chrissy posted a video of the trip to the ice cream shop, with the 6-year-old dancing happily. “Second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!” she captioned the video.

Violet & Seraphina Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s two oldest children, Violet Affleck, 16, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, have both been vaccinated against the virus. Jennifer took to social media back in September 2021 to share a luminous selfie and reveal that she vaccinated her daughters in a back-to-school post. “Today’s the real deal for my family—we are back,” she captioned the selfie, in part. “3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply.”

Jennifer also took the time to thank the school staff for their help during the pandemic. “Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep,” she wrote. “Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom.”

Future Wilburn

The oldest child of Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, has been vaccinated, the star confirmed. She spoke about the importance of having her son vaccinated when she visited First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in November 2021.

“He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him,” she said at the time. “Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well.”

“I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us all to feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection,” she continued. Ciara also posted a video of her kids at the White House. “It was a joy to take my children to the @WhiteHouse,” she wrote of the experience. “A day we will remember forever. Thank you @Flotus for the invitation. It was a great time talking about the Vaccine for children. Let’s Level Up together.”

Birdie Silverstein

The 13-year-old child of Busy Phillips was vaccinated back in June 2021, according to their famous mom. “Wearing 100 percent of my clothing, this kid got fully vaxxed yesterday,” she wrote via Instagram on June 7, 2021. “Also- never once in my life was I (or have I ever been) as effortlessly cool as Birdie. I mean,” she concluded, alongside heart and star emojis.

The post included a photo of Birdie wearing a ponytail and rocking a black mask. They were also wearing a New York City t shirt with a bright pink cami over the top, and had an adorable pink streak in their hair.

Soleil Moon Frye’s kids

The actress who starred in Punky Brewster, 45, disclosed her feelings on the importance of vaccinating her two oldest children, Sienna Rose, 16, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 14, back in September 2021. She revealed that she was “really proud,” and they were “very much a part of making these decisions.”

“They really were asking about it,” the 80s icon told People. “I think that it’s incredible to see young people being involved in the conversation and being a part of making those choices.” Soleil was clearly invested in their well-being — in summer of 2021, she admitted that three of her four children had tested positive for the virus and subsequently recovered.

Emmy Rossum’s daughter

Emmy Rossum is at the forefront of vaccinations for children five and under! The Phantom of the Opera beauty shared that she got her 1-year-old daughter vaccinated, just days after it was approved for children 6 months to 5 years old. While Emmy keeps her daughter’s name private, she was thrilled to post a photo of the child’s arm with a glittery band aid on it. “An exciting day we’ve waited a long time for!” she captioned the sweet pic on June 22, 2022. “Our daughter got her first covid vaccine!”

Levi McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey raised eyebrows over some comments he made regarding the vaccine in November 2021. But in clarifying the comments, he also revealed that his son with Camila Alves, 13-year-old Levi McConaughey, is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The comments were mad during the New York Times Dealbook Summit. But the Dallas Buyer’s Club star, 52, clarified his stance via Instagram stories shortly thereafter.

“When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.'” he wrote on November 10, 2021. “What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate,” he continued. “What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”