Watch

Ciara’s Son Win, 1, Adorably Crashes Her COVID-19 Talk At The White House — Watch

Ciara, Win, Jill Biden
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Singer Ciara looks down at her son, Win Harrison Wilson, 1, as she poses for photos in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, . Ciara visited the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
First lady Jill Biden, singer Ciara Princess Wilson, right, with her children Future Zahir, 7, Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1, watch from the White House balcony as President Joe Biden, leave the White House on Marine One, in Washington. Biden is traveling to visit the General Motors' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Exclusive AR - Web: £350 set fee £50pp. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing for all territories. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jackson Lee/Shutterstock (12168064k) Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles as they leave a restaurant after having dinner with their kids in New York City Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson out and about, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ciara was delivering a press conference about COVID-19 vaccines for kids in the White House briefing room when her cute one-year-old son Win crawled behind her on the carpet.

Ciara, 36, gave White House officials a glimpse at her busy life as a mom on Nov. 17 when she gave a speech about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, ages 5-11, and her adorable son Win, 1, unexpectedly showed up behind her! The singer looked gorgeous in a white suit that included a long blazer as she talked about the importance of the vaccine in the White House briefing room and the little tot began crawling on the carpet behind the podium. He appeared to be enthralled with the star print on the dark blue carpet and made many reporters and photographers laugh.

CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes shared a video of the sweet and funny moment to Twitter. Superstar “@Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1),” she wrote in the caption.

Ciara, Win
Ciara when Win crashed her White House speech. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

Seven-year-old Future, who seemed to be sitting in the crowd while watching his mom, helped her reveal that he was vaccinated “two days ago” and “excited” about it. “My son Future actually got vaccinated, what two days ago, Future?” Ciara asked while looking at him in the video. “Yeah,” he could be heard saying behind the camera.

Related Gallery

Ciara -- PICS

First lady Jill Biden, singer Ciara Princess Wilson, right, with her children Future Zahir, 7, Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1, watch from the White House balcony as President Joe Biden, leave the White House on Marine One, in Washington. Biden is traveling to visit the General Motors' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Singer Ciara looks down at her son, Win Harrison Wilson, 1, as she poses for photos in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, . Ciara visited the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Ciara Missy Elliott is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Nov 2021

Ciara, Future, Win, Jill Biden
Ciara and her sons Future and Win as well as her daughter Sienna standing with First Lady Jill Biden during her recent White House appearance. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock)

“He walked in excited, a little nervous, but he was excited cause a lot of his classmates all got vaccinated so it was really cool to be on that journey with him,” the proud parent continued. “Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes I think was amazing as well. I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing.”

Before Ciara and her kids made headlines for their White House appearance, she did so at the 2021 ACE Awards on Nov. 2. She stepped out on the carpet of the event in a sparkly brown high-slit dress that looked incredible on her. She also added matching pointy heels and flaunted her stylish curly hair as she looked into cameras with a serious and confident facial expression.