Ciara Shows Off Toned Legs In Sparkly, High-Slit Dress At 2021 ACE Awards In NYC

Ciara looked absolutely stunning in a sexy new look on Tuesday, showing off her killer figure in a sparkly, revealing dress in NYC.

Ciara, 36, looked more stunning than ever on Tuesday in a taupe-colored, sparkling turtleneck dress. The “Level Up” singer arrived at the ACE Awards in New York City on Nov. 2 in the slinky number which featured long sleeves and a cinched waist, exposing her exquisitely toned legs with a high slit. The dress wrapped around her hips with a sarong-like silhouette, falling to her ankles to show off cinnamon-colored pointed-toe heels.

Ciara, who always seems to slay in the style department, paired the fall-friendly look with glowing, warm, autumnal-style makeup, sealing the deal with a beige-pink lipstick and minimal jewelry. Perhaps the true stunner of the ensemble was her hair, which was worn curly and free and pulled back in a high ponytail with pieces falling around her face.

The “Goodies” songstress is now stranger to a high-slit dress, recently sporting a thigh-baring white gown for ELLE magazine’s Women in Hollywood celebration. She also just posted an archival Spring/Summer 1992 Dolce & Gabbana look to her Instagram on Oct. 28, showing off a gold pearl bra with matching choker, high-waisted fringe skirt, elbow-length gloves, and ankle-strapped high heels. The R&B star, who’s pretty keen on putting her killer gams on display, wore the ensemble to celebrate her “Birthday SZN” for her 36th birthday which she celebrated on Oct. 25.

The mother-of-three also celebrated her birthday week by having a romantic date night with husband Russell Wilson, 32, at the top of the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington. Russell surprised his wifey by renting out the entire floor for a private event and flooding the space with decorations just for her. Ciara and Russell started dating at the beginning of 2015 and were engaged just over a year later in March 2016. They tied the knot less than four months later in July, and share a daughter, Sienna, and son, Win. Ciara also has a son, Future Jr., with her ex-fiancé, Future.