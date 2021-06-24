Ciara Rocks Plunging Leather Dress On Family Night Out After 39 Lb. Weight Loss — Photos

Ciara enjoyed a night out in N.Y.C with husband Russell Wilson and their kids after she dropped 39 lbs. to reach her pre-baby weight.

Ciara is living her best life. The 35-year-old singer showed off her recent 39-lb. weight loss when she was spotted heading to dinner in New York City on Wednesday, June 23 with husband Russell Wilson, 32. The couple’s daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, (whom she shares with ex Future) joined them for the night out. Their son Win Harrison, 11 months, was not present for the outing.

Ciara was dressed in a plunging leather dress and over-the-knee black boots for the family night out. Meanwhile, Russell wore a black bomber jacket, shirt, pants and leather sneakers. As far as the kids’ attire goes, Future was dressed in a black hoodie and black track pants while his little sister opted for a cute pink Moschino shirt and stylish black booties.

Ciara welcomed her third child in July 2020. A month later, the “Like a Boy” coroner informed fans of her plan to drop back down to her pre-baby weight. “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma” she said. Then in January, Ciara shared that she lost 28 lbs after five months of hard work and would be continuing her weight loss journey with help from WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. She stated in her post, “This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game changer!”

By June 15, Ciara had finally reached her incredible weight loss goal. To announce the big news, Ciara posed in a copper two-piece leather outfit, with a tie-front top and two long sleek hair braids, in a celebratory snapshot on Instagram. “Goodbye to those last 10 lbs. I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight!” she said. The mom of three went on to say that she was “so proud of myself,” adding, “Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!.”