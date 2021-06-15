Ciara Sheds 39 Lbs. & Gets Back To Her Pre-Baby Body Weight: Before & After Pics

Ciara is back to her pre-baby weight after losing 39 pounds, and she’s celebrating by showing off her results!

Ciara, 35, is looking happy, healthy and gorgeous all around! The singer took to her Instagram on June 15, to share some good news — she finally reached her pre-baby weight after working hard for the past five weeks to lose the remaining 10 lbs. she set out to lose a few months back.

Looking fabulous in a copper two-piece leather outfit, with a tie-front top and two long sleek hair braids, the singer applauded her determination in reaching her goal and thanked WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, for helping her stay on track.

She captioned the picture, seen below, “Goodbye to those last 10 lbs. I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!.”

In August 2020, Ciara told fans about her plan to lose 48 lbs. one month after giving birth, writing, “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma”. Then in January, the “Body-Party” singer shared that after five months of hard work she would be starting the new year 28 lbs. lighter, and looking forward to continuing her weight loss journey with her new friends over at WW. Stating in her post, “This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game changer!”