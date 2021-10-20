Ciara Flaunts Toned Legs In Revealing White Gown At ‘ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration

Ciara stunned in a white Mônot dress that left little to the imagination at ‘ELLE’s Women in Hollywood celebration.

Ciara understood the assignment at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood celebration. For the magazine’s annual soirée to celebrate some of the most influential women in Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the singer, 35, arrived in an ensemble that demands attention: a white Mônot gown with a thigh-high slit and billowing cape.

The “Level Up” singer paired the glamorous look with jewels on her wrists and fingers, accessorizing with white strappy heels. The elegant dress, which leaves little to the imagination, is from Mônot’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, one where cutouts and asymmetrical shapes are a recurrent theme in designer Eli Mizrahi’s creations.

Following last year’s cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ELLE‘s Women in Hollywood returned at the Dolby Family Terrace at the new Academy Museum on Tuesday evening, where stars and honorees dressed to impress. This year’s event honored Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Jodie Comer, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Lauren Ridloff, Gal Gadot, and Salma Hayek.

Hailey Baldwin, Eva Longoria, MJ Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett, and Kerry Washington were just a few of the star-studded attendees who joined Ciara at the event. During the evening, however, a few honorees were notably missing. Eternals co-stars Angelina, Gemma, Salma, and Lauren missed the event after they were exposed to COVID-19, ELLE shared on Tuesday.

The four women were slated to make honoree speeches. ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia shared the news during opening remarks at the event. “I am so deeply grateful to be with you tonight in person,” she said. “However, the reality of the world we are now living in requires new rules. As you may have heard, the cast of Eternals, who we are honoring here tonight, was just exposed [to COVID], and to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super-isolation. Sorry, but that is the new reality.”

The news comes a day after the stars attended the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles on October 18. Disney issued a statement to the magazine that read, “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”