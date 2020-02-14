20 Of The Sweetest Couples Of 2020 Who Will Be Celebrating Valentine’s Day Together

We love a good love story, and these celebrities have them! This Valentine’s Day, our favorite couples will celebrate their love, and we’re looking back at our favorite A-list pairs who will mark the occasion!

There have been so many thrilling, engrossing, and amazing love stories this past year all culminating on Valentine’s Day. A slew of celebrity couples will mark the day by sharing sweet messages, embraces, and even giving one another gifts to show just how much they love one another. For fans of these couples, though, watching their relationship grow through all of the ups and downs has been a real treat. On this day of love, we’re taking a glance at the couples who will be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year!

A romantic pair that might keep their love private — as they usually do — is Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The “Lover” songstress, 30, and The Favourite actor, 28, have been going strong since 2016 and have maintained that bond by keeping their love life out of the spotlight. Joe and Taylor are notoriously private about their relationships, so much so that they rarely walk red carpets together. But these two have a respect for their love life and will likely spend the romantic day far away from any camera lenses. Might Taylor serenade Joe on the romantic holiday? We can dream!

Another couple that has remained steadfast in their love has been Prince Harry, 35, and Duchess Meghan Markle, 38. Their love story was a true fairytale. Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was an actress on Suits who met Prince Harry on a blind date. After years of dating, Harry finally popped the question and the pair married in May 2018. One year later, the royal couple welcomed their sweet son, Archie. While the life of a royal appears glamorous and easy, the experience was anything but for Meghan and Prince Harry. In January 2020, the couple announced they would step back from their royal duties. Since that time, Prince Harry has reiterated his everlasting love for Meghan, and prioritizing her and their young family. Devoted fans know that if their love can withstand the pressures of royal life, it can weather any storm!

One couple that has celebrated a number of Valentine’s Days together is Gwen Stefani, 50, and Blake Shelton, 43. Their love story has also captivated fans everywhere! The musical duo took their relationship public in November 2015, after their respective 2014 splits from Miranda Lambert, 36, and Gavin Rossdale, 53 (Blake and Miranda divorced in 2014, Gavin and Gwen’s divorce was finalized in 2016). Since that time, The Voice coaches have shown off their love from the American Music Awards red carpet to the 2020 Grammys stage when they performed “Nobody But You.” Clearly, there is nobody else for these two!

On Valentine’s Day, it’s all about the love, and these celebrities have so much to give! We cannot wait to see how our favorite celebrity couples celebrate Valentine’s Day this year and continue to grow their relationships in the years to come. To see more images of famous couples who will be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, click through the gallery above!