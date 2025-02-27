Celebrities on the Epstein List: Famous Names Mentioned in the Files

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein is long gone, but his files aren’t. Nearly seven years after the convicted sexual offender died, his full list of victims is expected to be released to the public with redacted names to protect their privacy. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed she wanted to unveil the files to the public, and as many know, some celebrities have been linked to Epstein in the past. While there is no proof that the mentioned A-listers were involved in Epstein’s sexual abuse, assault and trafficking crimes, many are curious how a prominent circle of socialites became acquainted with such a controversial person.

Below, learn which celebrities had a passing connection with Epstein.

When Will the Epstein List Be Released?

Attorney General Bondi confirmed that she planned to release the records on February 27, 2025. Days prior, she told Fox News in an interview, “”I think tomorrow … you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office. There are well over — this will make you sick — 200 victims … over 250, actually. … So, we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information, but other than that, I think tomorrow — you know, the personal information of victims — other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse, breaking news, right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.”

That day, TIME reported that the files were released on February 27, 2025. Bondi and conservative influencers were seen walking out of the White House holding up binders that read, “The Epstein Files: Phase I.”

What Is in the Epstein Files?

According to multiple outlets, the files likely include Epstein’s more than 200 victims with redactions of their names for privacy purposes. Additionally, the files reportedly include the flight logs of the deceased pedophile’s private plane.

In 2024, a federal court revealed records related to Epstein and his celebrity connections. The documents included around 200 names, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. However, neither Clinton nor Trump has been accused of wrongdoing in the investigation, and neither have most other celebrities who once knew Epstein. Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were photographed with Epstein and his long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Mar-A-Lago in 2000.

Celebrities Mentioned in the Epstein Files

According to Newsweek, the following names were mentioned to have had contact with Epstein at least for a short time:

Donald Trump

Prince Andrew

Bill Clinton

Cate Blanchett

Stephen Hawking

Michael Jackson

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Spacey

Al Gore

George Lucas

Naomi Campbell

Bruce Willis

Cameron Diaz

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).