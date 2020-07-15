See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Garner, Shakira & More Bond With Their Kids While Body-Boarding At The Beach — Pics

jennifer garner
Backgrid
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner slips into a wet suit for some bodyboarding fun with her son Samuel in Malibu. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck gets together with good friend Matt Damon this afternoon to head into downtown LA today with Ben's kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel to pay their respects for the late Breonna Taylor who would have celebrated her 27th Birthday. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Matt Damon BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Jennifer Garner put her DIY skills to work wearing homemade masks she and the kids made for a walk this evening. Jennifer had some fun and danced with the kids during their walk around the neighborhood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 55 Photos.
News Writer

These celebrities are finding creative ways to soak up the sun this summer! Check out these images of Jennifer Garner, Shakira, and more celeb parents body-boarding with their kids!

Summer is in full swing, which means that parents across the nation are preparing to head out into the beautiful outdoors with their families for some much needed fun in the sun. Having already spent so much time with their kids indoors, these celebs are finally taking some time to get outside and get in the water to enjoy a bit of surf and swim in the middle of summer. Take a look at stars like Jennifer GarnerShakira, and more beating the summer heat by body-boarding with their kiddos!

Shakira

shakira
Shakira body-boarding with her two children, Milan and Sasha, in Barcelona on June 23 [Backgrid].
Shakira had a grand time with her sons, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5, while body-boarding in Barcelona! The 43-year-old “She Wolf” hitmaker couldn’t help but giggle with her boys as they waded through the crystal clear water. Donning wetsuits for the outing on June 23, the trio were the picture of pure happiness and joy on their family outing!

Jennifer Garner

jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner body boarding with her son, Samuel, in Malibu on July 13 [Backgrid].
Jennifer Garner also got in on the action when she was seen body-boarding with her son, Samuel, 8, in Malibu! The 48-year-old Alias alum was in tiptop shape on the water and looked like a total pro on her board as Samuel came near to offer some support and have a go on the board, as well! Jen absolutely beamed while wearing her wetsuit and goggles during her July 13 excursion with her kiddos.

Rob Lowe

rob lowe
Rob Lowe out on the Santa Barbara beach with his son, Matthew, on June 13 [Mega].
Now, we all know that you can’t just get into the water without discussing some safety measures, and it appears that’s just what Rob Lowe and his handsome 27-year-old son, Matthew, did before rushing the waves. The Parks and Rec alum looked like he was in the absolute prime of his life at 56, showing off her strong chest and built arms in Santa Barbara on June 13. Matthew was basically the spitting image of his dad, as the two chatted before hitting the water together!

Kate Hudson

kate hudson
Kate Hudson with her sons, Ryder and Bingham, on the Malibu beach on July 2 [Mega].
Finally, Kate Hudson, 41, proved that she’d conquered the waves by carrying her pink surfboard back to shore with her sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, by her side. The trio appeared to have a great time soaking up the sun and catching some waves on their surfboard and boogie board. It must have been such a thrilling, fun day for the mother-of-three to share with her two boys!

These famous parents couldn’t have looked happier spending time with their kiddos at the beach. While our dedicated readers take the time to plan their next family excursion, check out the gallery above and see more pics of Jennifer and her kids having fun in the sun!