Beach Day! Music icon Shakira took a break from all the chaos in the world and treated her two kids – Sasha and Milan Piqué Mebarak – to some fun in the sun in Barcelona!

Her hips don’t lie, and neither does her smile, so judging by Shakira’s grin on June 25, she was having the time of her life. The 43-year-old “Whenever, Wherever” singer was spotted bodyboarding with her and soccer star Gerard Pique’s two boys – Milan, 7, and 5-year-old Sasha Piqué Mebarak – on a beach in Barcelona, Spain. The Colombian bombshell was smiling and laughing as she taught her boys how to ride the waves on a boogie board. Afterward, the three returned to the beach, where little Sasha was spotted digging in the sand. Cute!

Every moment like this is precious to Shakira. She said in 2019 that, due to her hectic work schedule, she’s separated from her family for weeks on end. “Sometimes, it’s very hard when you can not see your sons for a month or even more,” she said to Viva magazine, per Hola! “It is so hard. But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.” However, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting the entire music industry on pause, it’s given Shakira some much-needed mom time with the boys.

While the coronavirus outbreak has put touring on hold, Shakira was still able to perform for her fans as part of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II special. She joined stars like Katy Perry (“Baby Mine“), Chloe x Halle with Anika Noni Rose (“Almost There”), Halsey (“Part Of Your World”), John Legend and Jennifer Hudson (“Beauty and the Beast”) to help raise spirits for all the kids stuck at home during the quarantine. Shakira performed “Try Everything” from Zootopia, which made sense since she voiced the character Gazelle in the 2016 animated film.

Someone who could use a relaxing beach trip is J Balvin. He and Maluma are featured on the Black Eyed Peas’ new album, Translation. The two singers joined the BEP for a June 25 Billboard Q&A, during which Will.i.am brought up how Shakira (who worked with the group on “Girl Like Me”) takes music seriously. “The way she does it is like a school. ‘Number one, fix number one like this, here are my notes.’ And then ‘for number two, I would really like to address this on number two,’ and then for number three…”

At this point, J Balvin cut in, saying, “And then you go back to one, then go to seven, then go to 10, then go to 20, and then go back to number one. One is the one.” J Balvin hasn’t collaborated with Shakira, but they worked together on the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show. Fans then went after J Balvin over this perceived shade.