Shakira Shines With Her Terrific Rendition Of Disney Hit During ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Shakira dazzled us with her vocals while singing ‘Try Everything’ from ‘Zootopia’ during the second edition of ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ special. She can truly do no wrong!

Zootopia fans, Shakira had a treat just for you during The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. The 43-year-old performed “Try Everything,” her hit song from the beloved Disney movie during the TV special on May 10. Shakira’s performance was the epitome of fun. It was perfect for the Disney special. Her vocals were absolutely perfect, as usual.

Shakira voiced the role of Gazelle in the 2016 animated film. The role was her first in an animated movie. The soundtrack was full of amazing songs but “Try Everything” ranks among the best. The song is first heard in the movie when Judy Hopps plays it on her MP3 player on the train to Zootopia and is played again during the end credits. “Try Everything” went on to be nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2017 Grammys.

Additional performers during the special included Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, and Rebel Wilson. The Muppets raised the curtain on the show and Tituss Burgess gave us a vocal warmup. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 12.

Shakira’s latest performance comes just a few months after her stellar halftime show with Jennifer Lopez in Feb. 2020. The world has changed a lot since then due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but music continues to be a bright light in a dark time. There’s nothing like a little bit of Disney magic. The Disney Familly Singalong: Volume II special is also raising awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.