Cara Delevingne’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Minke & Everyone Else The Model Has Dated

Cara Delevingne is an actress and model who gained fame after signing with an agency in 2009

Cara is pansexual and has dated both ben and women over the years

The British star is thought to be dating a British musician

Her most famous relationship is her two-year romance with actress Ashley Benson

Actress and model Cara Delevingne is not only known for her incredible work, but for always keeping it real in interviews and online. Whether it’s putting a foot down against internet trolls or partaking in head-turning social media posts, Cara lives life out loud with no shame. In 2017, she even ranted about her “annoying” friends who don’t understand her pansexuality. “Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, ‘So you’re gay.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gay,’” she told Glamour during her cover interview.

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” the 30-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model continued. “It’s, ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!’ Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed.”

She further opened up about her identity in a 2020 interview with Variety. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” she noted. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Cara has certainly been open about her love life for quite some time — but has she found her person? Read on to learn about Cara Delevingne’s girlfriend and her past romances.

Minke

As of March 2023, Cara is believed to be dating British singer Minke, a.k.a. Leah Mason. The couple was seen smooching in Portofino, Italy in July 2022, but have yet to go Instagram official. However, Cara confirmed she has a girlfriend during a Feb. 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show when revealing her Valentine’s Day plans. “Sometimes I’ll do a ‘Galentines Day.’ [This year] I’ll probably be spending it at home with my dogs and my girlfriend. Very low-key,” she explained at the time.

Minke is a rising artist with 10,000 followers on Instagram. “[Minke] could be an eighties glam rock band, a nineties girl group, or a modern DJ duo,” the London-born singer and songwriter said in her Spotify bio. “I’m as obsessed with Fleetwood Mac as I am with Spice Girls, so the name sums up my admiration for a whole diverse melting pot. I think it’s interesting to hear different sides of an artist. I want to show as much of myself as I can.”

She originally started as a blues artist signed to a record label in Nashville, but she realized that style of music wasn’t true to who she really is. “That’s where Minke came from. I started forming this project in my head while I was doing the blues stuff. It grew from there,” she explained to The Lines of Best Fit in 2019. “I wanted to take those [blues] roots – because that’s in my DNA – and be true to my experiences. That’s why [Minke] has got some blues guitar riffs in there, with modern production and pop stuff in between.”

Jaden Smith

Cara and the son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith, who is six years Cara’s junior, sparked dating rumors in 2021 after they were photographed kissing in West Hollywood on Valentine’s Day. Jaden even gifted Cara more than a dozen roses during their romantic outing, which can be seen here. However, their fling was short-lived, as nothing seemingly came from their special rendezvous. Perhaps they were testing the waters to see if they had a real connection after starring in 2020’s Life In A Year together.

Ashley Benson

Fans were heartbroken when Cara and Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson broke up in April 2020 after about two years of dating. Their relationship was full of adorable public PDA moments and sweet interview compliments, such as when Cara revealed in Sept. 2019 that Ashley is the only person with whom she feels comfortable being her genuine self.“I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving,” she admitted to Porter. “I never really trusted people or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away. She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ I’m just like, ‘Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?’”

A few months earlier, the Paper Towns star thanked Ashley for her support during her speech at the TrevorLIVE Gala in June 2019. “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it,” she raved, according to E! News. “She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

The pair met while filming Her Smell, per Us Weekly, and sparked romance rumors when they were seen locking lips at London’s Heathrow Airport in Aug. 2018. They went Instagram official in June 2019 when Cara shared a video of themselves making out. Ahead of the above-mentioned TrevorLive Gala, Cara said it felt like the perfect time to make their relationship status public. “Because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and, I don’t know, it’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?” she told E! News.

St. Vincent

Cara and American singer-songwriter St. Vincent, a.k.a. Annie Clark, dated for about one year between 2015 to 2016. In 2016, Cara said she was head over heels for her girlfriend. “I’m completely in love … Before, I didn’t know what love was — real love,” she gushed to British Vogue. “I didn’t understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that’s for yourself or for the world or your partner.”

She also noted it was nice to have the support of St. Vincent’s parents, as she grew up thinking same-gender relationships were not appropriate. “As a child, I used gay as a bad world, as in, ‘that’s so gay.’ All my friends did,” she noted. “[Her parents] have been so, so supportive. I’m obviously in love, so if people want to say I’m gay, that’s great. But we’re all liquid — we change, we grow.”

Jack O’Connell

Cara was linked to British actor Jack O’Connell in 2014 and had fans in a frenzy after she shared an image of Jack’s alleged neck covered with two hickeys, which she called “love bites” in the Instagram photo she shared. The image is still on her account and can be seen here. The romance does not appear to have lasted long, but it certainly appeared fun and carefree.

Michelle Rodriguez

Before Cara got with Jack, she dated Fast and Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez. The pair were spotted out and about on multiple occasions and Michelle even confirmed their romance in a Feb. 2014 interview with Mirror. “It’s going really well. She’s so cool,” she said. “When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She’s hard though. You wouldn’t want to mess with her in a fight.” The pair stayed together for about six months.

Jake Bugg

English musician Jake Bugg seems to be Caras’s first relationship in the spotlight, although very little is known about it. The pair reportedly dated in 2013, but split to focus on their respective careers.

Who Else Has Cara Delevigne Been Linked To?

Cara has been rumored to be romantically linked to a few other stars, including Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora, and Harry Styles. However, there is minimal proof to back the claims and the relationships were never confirmed.