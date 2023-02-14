Cara Delevingne Gives Rare Relationship Update About Her GF Minke & Their ‘Low-Key’ Valentine’s Day Plans

In a rare update on her personal life, model Cara Delevingne revealed she’d likely be spending Valentine’s Day at home with her girlfriend, singer Minke. “It depends completely on what I’m doing,” she told Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on her popular NBC daytime talk show posted Monday, February 13. “Sometimes I’ll do a ‘Galentines Day.’ I’ll probably be spending it at home with my dogs and my girlfriend. Very low-key.”

Upon request from the American Idol winner, Cara then shared what a more planned Valentine’s Day might theoretically look like. “There’s an amazing song, it’s like a baby making song,” she shared. “It’s a great song if anyone in the audience wants to listen.” “I don’t want to make anymore babies right now,” quipped the mom of two in response. Cara then revealed the song to be Akua Naru‘s “Poetry: How Does It Make You Feel?” “Listen to it, babies will be made,” the Anna Karenina actress said.

The comments were an exceptionally rare peek inside her personal life, which is typically very private. Back in June, Cara and Minke were seen passionately locking lips poolside, but details about their life together have been sparing. She’s been known to keep her intimate relationships on the DL, and she spoke out about why when she was dating Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, whom she split from in 2020.

“…It’s sacred,” she told ELLE in a September 2019 interview. “I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different,” she continued. “We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”