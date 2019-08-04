Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are now wife and wife, according to a new report. The couple got hitched in a secret Las Vegas ceremony sometime this year.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are married! The couple said their “I dos” in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, the Sunday Sun reported. The report claimed they were declared “wife and wife” by an Elvis Presley impersonator at the Little Vegas Chapel. While it’s unclear when the wedding took place, both women have been spotted wearing matching gold bands on their ring fingers since at least June 5.

Both brides wore black, but the Pretty Little Liars alum, 29, also wore heels and carried a bouquet. After tying the knot, the 26-year-old model reportedly posed with her new spouse for their first photos as newlyweds in a pink Cadillac. The small ceremony was only witnessed by a handful of guests, which may have included Charlize Theron, the Jonas Brothers, and Sophie Turner. Sophie and Joe Jonas also wed in a Vegas ceremony back in May.

“They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other,” Michael Kelly, who owns the chapel, told the newspaper. “They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces.” He also added that the pair wanted their nuptials to be “simple, quiet and easy.” The wedding only cost about $300.

Cara gushed about her partner in a speech at the TrevorLIVE Gala on June 17. “She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it,” the Paper Towns star said. “She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, sprinkles.”

