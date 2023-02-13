Galentine’s Day: Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Plus More Cute Celeb Besties

Galentine’s Day is upon us! The legendary holiday, brainchild of Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope, is all about celebrating the fierce, empowering bond between women. Leslie’s vision was so epic, it transformed from a fictional celebration to a real-life tradition. So, in honor of the holiday, let’s check out some of Hollywood’s most iconic female duos.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are more than just on-screen Friends. The duo has been buddies since the show premiered in 1994, and through the years they’ve been through it all together. The Along Came Polly actress is even godmother to Court’s daughter Coco Arquette.

Jennifer explained why she loves Courteney in a 2014 interview with More magazine, saying, “There’s absolutely no judgment in Court. You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal, and fiercely loving. I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu are a trio of stars who have basically been friends forever. They’ve stayed close since working on the Charlie’s Angels movies together in the 2000s.

The former child star revealed why her co-stars were her top choice to be the first guests of the Drew Barrymore Show back around its premiere in 2020. “We have experienced life, love, death, birth, loss, gain, we have lived all of the different themes that life has in it, and so we want to explore that on this show,” she said.

“I thought, ‘Who else better to do that with than two women I have been doing that with for 20 years?'” Continuing to gush, Drew told everyone, “They’re my girlfriends. I don’t need to be formal, but it just felt like a big deal, and really special.”

