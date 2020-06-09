‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast Transformations: See Ashley Benson & More Stars Then & Now

10 years ago, a group of friends came together and banded against an anonymous foe who left mystery in their wake. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ we’re looking back at the casts’ incredible transformations!

On June 8, 2010, audiences were introduced to a group of young women — Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Aria (Lucy Hale), and Emily (Shay Mitchell) — who would do everything to strengthen their bond after the disappearance of their friend Alison (Sasha Pieterse) on the Freeform show Pretty Little Liars. The series, which spanned seven season and 160 episodes on Freeform, inspired intrigue, mystery, and more among its dedicated fan base. As the show celebrates ten years since the very first episode, we’re taking a look back at the cast when they first starred on the series and where they are today!

Ashley Benson’s star has completely risen since her time on the Freeform series. In fact, during her time on the show, Benson earned roles in films and projects that she is widely known for today — ones that have been especially lauded by critics and fans alike. Two years after her debut on PLL, the actress starred alongside Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and James Franco in Harmony Korine‘s divisive, neon-clad film Spring Breakers (2012). One year after PLL wrapped, Benson went on to star in Alex Ross Perry‘s 2018 feature Her Smell alongside Elisabeth Moss and Benson’s former girlfriend Cara Delevinge; the two dated for roughly two years, starting in May 2018. She has since been linked to G-Eazy.

Troian Bellisario has also undergone a major transformation, with many changes occurring in her personal life. After years of dating, Bellisario married her longtime partner, Patrick J. Adams, in December 2016. The couple have previously worked together on a number of projects, including Suits, Pretty Little Liars, and Equivocation. Adams and Bellisario welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in October 2018, but didn’t reveal the infant’s name until one year after she was born. Beyond PLL, Bellisario has starred in films like Feed alongside Tom Felton in 2017, Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019), and appeared an in episode of ABC’s Stumptown in 2020.

As for Shay Mitchell, the actress and author has also gone through quite the transformation. After PLL‘s series finale, Mitchell appeared next in the series You as Peach Salinger, prior to the series’ move to Netflix. Her career, however, has taken a bit of turn, as she has put her focus on her 2011-launched YouTube channel covering all things lifestyle. In her personal life, Mitchell has been in a longterm relationship with her partner, Matte Babel. In October 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter — Atlas Noa.

Of course, we cannot forget about Lucy Hale! The actress has been incredibly busy since moving on from PLL. Since 2017, she has starred in 2018’s The Unicorn, Truth or Dare, 2020’s Fantasy Island, and currently plays the titular role on The CW series Katy Keene. Lucy has also continued her singing career, appearing on a few songs for the Katy Keene series!

