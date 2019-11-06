Shay Mitchell Introduces Baby Atlas To The World With Sweet Vogue Shoot With BF Matte Babel

Proud parents! Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel looked so in love with their little girl, Atlas, in first pics of the parents and baby since her birth.

Shay Mitchell, 32, and her boyfriend Matte Babel couldn’t look more in love with their infant daughter, Atlas, in new photos and profile for Vogue. In the images, published with the interview on Nov. 6, Shay and Matte gaze lovingly at their daughter — who is barely a month old! The couple stood in front of a window, washed over by shadow as Shay cradled their little girl. In another photo, the Pretty Little Liars alum laid on a bed with her little girl, as Atlas yawned widely. The bed featured the new born’s stuffed animals in the corner and Shay was positively beaming at her sweet girl. The photos mark the first time fans have seen sweet Atlas’s face.

While the images were truly stunning, Shay even offered some words on how being a new mom has changed her. “I find myself being a lot more present, and I’m just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down,” she shared in her family’s Vogue profile. “The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.” The serenity Shay has found in every day moments has really guided her through motherhood so far.

And being a new mom isn’t a simple task, as apprehension, anxiety and societal pressure often creep in to try and make new mothers feel they have to be perfect. “I’d heard all these things from my friends saying, ‘You’re going to second guess a lot of things you do, you’re going to feel guilty when you leave her,’” Shay confessed. “[It’s been all about] just taking the time to get ready and be by myself to [say] ‘Okay cool, now I can handle this, I’ve got this, so many people have done this before me, and so many people have felt the same way.’”

Despite some tough love from friends, she’s also found them to be an amazing support system, referring to her Pretty Little Liars co-star Trioan Bellisario among her special connections as well as a great help in this new chapter of her life. “It’s been wonderful because my best friend who lives in Vancouver, she had her daughter last May, and I’ve watched her raise her. So now to have [our kids] be close in age is incredible,” Shay shared. The actress is so excited to watch her daughter and her friends’ children grow up together, but is, of course, enjoying having her little girl as she is every day.

The couple welcomed their sweet daughter on Oct. 20 and shared the exciting news with their fans and followers on Instagram the same day. “Never letting go…” Shay adoringly captioned the image of her holding her baby girl’s hand. At the time, the couple decided not to show their daughter’s face. Instead, fans could merely glimpse her tiny fingers and her cute pink-and-white striped sleeper. Shay and Matte were so excited to welcome their daughter, and the first-time-mom documented her entire pregnancy journey for all of their fans to see! Now, after months of waiting, they can glimpse sweet little Atlas. We can’t wait for more pics of this adorable family in the future!