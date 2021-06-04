‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Troian Bellisario Secretly Welcomed 2nd Child With Patrick J. Adams: See Pic

And baby makes four! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Troian Bellisario revealed she secretly gave birth to her second child with Patrick J. Adams in May 2021.

Surprise! Troian Bellisario is a mom-of-two! In a June 4 Instagram post, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed she secretly welcomed her second child with Patrick J. Adams. “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances,” the actress, 35, captioned a black-and-white snap of herself holding the newborn. “A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

Her husband, who rose to fame after starring opposite Meghan Markle in Suits, also shared a sweet Instagram post. “+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival,” he captioned the pic of the baby girl latching onto his finger. The notoriously private couple had not announced that Troian was pregnant, almost years after they welcomed their first daughter Aurora.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the couple, and congratulate them on the newest addition to their family. “Oh my gosh congratulations I’m so happy for you and your family!” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Welcome into this world baby girl … Congratulations! What a gift!” Back in November 2019, Troian explained the inspiration behind her first daughter’s name, telling Vogue: “We had a different name, and then we were considering boy’s names because we didn’t know what sex she was going to be.”

She continued, “We were in Greece, so we were looking at a lot of Greek mythology, and we were like, ‘Oh, if we have a son, maybe we should name it something having to do with the actual sun.’ We were looking at the name Helios, and then we thought that Helios had a sister named Eos, and we didn’t love Eos. But then we learned in Roman mythology that Eos was Aurora, which is the goddess of the dawn. And we thought it would be nice that she would be our dawning of a new day in our life.” Congratulations to the couple on their growing family!