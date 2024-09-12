Can You Watch the 2024 VMAs on Paramount+? Where to Stream the Show

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here — but many Paramount+ subscribers and cable users are wondering where they can watch the live show. As some award shows have done in the past, it was possible to live stream a ceremony from their streaming platform. So, can you watch this year’s VMAs on Paramount+?

Can You Watch the VMAs on Paramount+?

Unfortunately, viewers can only stream the VMAs on Paramount+ after the broadcast concludes on Wednesday, September 11.

How to Live Stream the 2024 VMAs

The ceremony can be seen for any FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV and SlingTV users.

What Time Do the 2024 VMAs Start?

The awards show began at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 11. The show was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 10, but was changed to avoid a conflict with the presidential debate.

Where to Watch the VMAs on Cable

Every MTV channel is broadcasting the show live. In addition to MTV’s main channel, cable users can watch the VMAs on BET, CMT, MTV2 and Nickelodeon.

Where Are the 2024 VMAs?

The VMAs are being held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Last year, the show was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

2024 VMAs Performers

Among the most notable performers at this year’s VMAs include Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and several more.

Who Is the 2024 VMAs Host?

Megan Thee Stallion is performing double duty tonight at the VMAs by hosting and performing.

How Long Are the 2024 VMAs?

The VMAs are expected to run for about three hours, from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

Is Taylor Swift Performing at the VMAs?

Taylor is not performing at the 2024 VMAs. However, she was nominated for a whopping 12 nominations. One day before she arrived to the UBS Arena, Taylor made headlines for her endorsement for president: Kamala Harris. In a lengthy Instagram caption, the pop star explained that she was voting for Kamala “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” Taylor wrote alongside the photo she shared of herself holding up one of her cats. She also signed her caption as “Childless Cat Lady” as a jab toward Donald Trump‘s running mate, J.D. Vance.