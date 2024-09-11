Live Debate Updates: Highlights From Kamala Harris & Donald Trump’s Debate

Image Credit: Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump began their heated debate on Tuesday, September 10. In the weeks leading up to the highly anticipated event, both candidates aggressively campaigned in swing states around the nation while they gear up for this year’s election.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up the highlights from the Harris versus Trump debate.

“You’re not running against Joe Biden. You’re running against me.” — Kamala Harris to Donald Trump during the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/o1hXarMXMC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

Harris Initiates a Handshake With Trump

At the start of the presidential debate, Harris and Trump approached the stage and looked at each other. Following a brief moment, the vice president walked over to the former host of The Apprentice and introduced herself before shaking his hand. Both then took to their individual podiums.

Trump Calls Harris a ‘Marxist’

Not even 15 minutes into the debate, Trump called Harris a “marxist” while ranting about her and President Joe Biden’s policies. The Republican even teased he’d “give her a MAGA hat,” referring to his 2016 campaign’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Trump Says He Won’t Ban Abortions

After Harris slammed Trump over his choices in packing the Supreme Court, the Republican answered a moderator by clarifying that he would not incite a nationwide abortion ban. After the moderators pointed out that J.D. Vance said they’re in favor of a veto, Trump rejected this and admitted he hadn’t spoken to his running mate about it.

‘They’re Eating the Dogs’

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” – Donald Trump on immigration during the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/0A6UEeAwtd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

Trump claimed that certain immigrants were “eating the dogs” and cats. Although moderator David Muir fact-checked Trump’s answer, the Republican doubled down on his point by insisting that some immigrants were eating animals.

Trump Insists He ‘Had Nothing’ to Do With Insurrection

After David asked him if he “regrets” the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the United States Capitol, Trump responded by saying he “had nothing” to do with the violence.

Harris Says Trump Was ‘Fired’ by Voters

At one point during their heated back and forth conversation, Harris used Trump’s former reality TV slogan — “you’re fired” — by joking that he was “fired by 81 million people.” She was referring to Trump losing the 2020 presidential election.

Trump Calls Biden ‘Weak’ and ‘Pathetic’

While discussing Harris’ rise to the presidential ticket and Biden’s decision to step down from the race, Trump called the president “weak” and “pathetic.” The Republican candidate also claimed that the president “hates” Harris and implied that he didn’t want her to become the candidate to replace him as the Democratic candidate.

‘You’re Not Running Against Joe Biden’

After Trump listed his complaints about Biden’s economy and policies, Harris noted, “You’re not running against Joe Biden; you’re running against me.”