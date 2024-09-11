Where Are the 2024 VMAs? Awards Show Location

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

One of music’s biggest nights has arrived: the MTV Video Music Awards, set to take place in the concrete jungle. With performances by Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, and more, artists are ready to put on a show for viewers. Fans are also eager to find out who will take home awards like ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Artist of the Year.’

Adding to the excitement, the VMAs will celebrate 40 years since their inauguration in 1984, which also took place in the same city as this year’s show on Wednesday, September 11. HollywoodLife has gathered all the details on tonight’s event.

Where Are the 2024 VMAs?

The 40th annual MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

What Time Are the 2024 VMAs?

The show is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the red carpet pre-show going live on MTV’s Youtube starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Who is Receiving the Video Vanguard Award ?

Katy Perry will be honored with MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. She has been a standout artist since beginning her career in 2001. According to Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events at Paramount and chief content officer of music, he shared in a statement published by Billboard, “Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon… With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

In addition to receiving the Moonman award, Katy will also be performing. She shared a glimpse of her rehearsal on Instagram, captioning it, “AAAGGGHHHHH @vmas TONIGHT AGGGHHHHHHH.” The video offers a sneak peek of what the “Firework” singer has planned for the show. She is expected to perform some of her greatest hits. Katy will join a list of past recipients, including Shakira, who took home the Vanguard Award in 2023, and Nicki Minaj, who took home the award in 2022.