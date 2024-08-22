Megan Thee Stallion to Host 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Image Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation

Megan Thee Stallion is adding a little bit of savage to the MTV Video Music Awards stage. The 29-year-old rapper is hosting the 2024 VMAs, marking her first time ever hosting an awards show. The ceremony will take place at New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

“Hotties I’m hosting THEE 2024 @vmas,” she tweeted on Thursday, August 22. “Tune in September 11.”

Although this is Megan’s first gig as an awards emcee, she has hosting experience under her belt. Previously, she hosted the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

Most recently, the “Body” artist released her new album, MEGAN, and supported the Mean Girls movie musical by collaborating with Reneé Rapp on their single for the film, “Not My Fault.”

Viewers can expect to see some of their favorite music artists at the VMAs. Katy Perry is set to receive the highly coveted Video Vanguard Award and perform some of her biggest hits. Meanwhile, pop stars Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter will be performing in addition to rocker Lenny Kravitz and alternative pop artist Halsey.

This year’s VMAs was moved to a different date in order to avoid conflicting with the upcoming presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Meg, meanwhile, has been actively supporting Kamala, 59, throughout her presidential campaign. The rapper performed during the vice president’s campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30. Following the event, Meg shared an Instagram video of her and her backup dancers.

“Thee new head of security [sic],” she captioned the clip, adding the hashtag “#hottiesforharris.”

Days later, Meg addressed the backlash she received from those who disagree with Kamala’s policies. During her Lollapalooza set earlier this month, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist informed the crowd that critics were “fake mad that [she] was popping it for Kamala.”

“I don’t think they heard what she said,” Meg said, according to USA Today. “Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women’s rights. Kamala said y’all tired of those high … gas prices. Kamala said ‘I’m for the people.’ … Tonight I’m not giving y’all my lightest twerk. I’m giving y’all my hardest twerk in the rain. It’s Hotties for Harris!”