What Time Are the 2024 VMAs? When to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are underway, and fans can’t wait to see which of their favorite music artists will take home a Moon Man award! From pop artists to rock stars and more, viewers are tuning in to watch the star-studded performances. But what time can everyone watch the awards show?

What Time Are the 2024 VMAs?

The 2024 VMAs start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 11.

Where Are the 2024 VMAs Located?

This year, the ceremony will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The 2023 VMAs were held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Who Is the 2024 VMAs Host?

This year’s show is being hosted by none other than the hottie herself: Megan Thee Stallion. Not only is she hosting, but the “Not My Fault” artist is also performing.

“Hotties not Onlyyyy am I your lovely host for the evening at the 2024 @vmas IM ALSOOO PERFORMINGGGG [sic],” Megan announced via Instagram on September 3. “Make sure yall tune in Wednesday September 11 at 8pm on MTV [sic]!”

Who Are the 2024 VMAs Performers?

MTV confirmed a large handful of performers for this year’s show. Among the most notable include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, Chappell Roan, Lenny Kravitz, GloRilla, Anitta and several others.

Audiences are wondering if Camila, Shawn and Sabrina will cross paths considering the rumored love triangle they’re in. While none of them has publicly addressed the speculation, Sabrina’s latest album, Short n’ Sweet fueled rumors that some of her songs — including “Taste” and “Coincidence” — were inspired by her rumored romance with Shawn in 2023. That year, Shawn and Camila briefly reunited.

Apart from the star-studded performances, the VMAs has a tradition each year to grant one chosen celebrity the highly coveted Video Vanguard Award. For the 2024 ceremony, Katy Perry will be honored with the recognition.

Earlier this year, Katy left American Idol after seven seasons of working as a judge on the show. She has since been replaced with Idol alum Carrie Underwood.

As for the reason why Katy decided to leave the show, the “Roar” hitmaker opened up about the decision in February during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I mean, I love Idol so much,” she insisted. “It’s connected with me, like, the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”