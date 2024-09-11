Do Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter Have Beef Over Shawn Mendes?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello are set to perform at the 2024 MTV VMA Awards on September 11, 2024, and fans are eagerly anticipating a potential run-in between the trio to confirm any of the swirling rumors.

Here’s a rundown of Sabrina and Camila’s respective relationships with the “Stitches” singer and why fans suspect there may be some tension between them.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Relationship Timeline

The pair began as friends who turned into lovers in 2019 after sparking dating rumors with the release of their steamy single, “Señorita.”

In Netflix’s Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, released in 2020, Mendes reflected on their relationship: “For the past, like, four years, just being friends and not being able to see each other very often to finally being able to be together, she was always there to look out for me as a human being. She’s got my back, and I think that’s what your partner is for.”

However, in November 2021, the couple announced their split after more than two years of dating, sharing the news in a joint post that appeared amicable.

The exes occasionally reconnected, such as during their romantic weekend at Coachella in April 2023, but their rekindled romance was short-lived, and they split again two months later.

In July 2024, the singers were spotted together at the Copa América final in Miami, which once again sparked dating rumors.

“They love each other — they always will. But they are not back together,” a source close to the pair exclusively told Life & Style days after the event on July 23, 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes Dating Rumors

On March 10, 2023, Mendes and Carpenter were spotted leaving Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation album release party together. Despite their attempts to leave separately—traveling far behind each other, as seen in a viral video — their departure drew attention.

The two musicians were also seen sharing a moment at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and three days after Cyrus’ party, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were a couple.

“Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other,” the insider said. “They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy.”

However, Shawn broke his silence on March 17, 2023, during an appearance on RTL Boulevard, stating, “We are not dating.”

Is Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ About Camila and Shawn?

Sabrina and Camila have seemingly fueled the rumors through their music.

The internet buzzed after Sabrina released her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, with many believing that some of the new tracks, such as “Taste,” “Dumb and Poetic,” and “Coincidence,” were inspired by her brief relationship with Shawn in early 2023.

Speculation grew especially after Sabrina explained the title of her album, saying, “I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most.”

While nothing has been confirmed, fans also speculated that Jenna Ortega‘s appearance in Sabrina’s ‘Taste’ music video could be a subtle reference to Camila and Shawn.

Is Camila Cabello’s ‘Can Friends Kiss?’ About Sabrina Carpenter?

On September 6, 2024, Camila released the deluxe version of her album C, XOXO, which first debuted on June 28, 2024. One of the songs, ‘Can Friends Kiss?’ is speculated to be a response to Sabrina’s single “Coincidence.”

“I don’t like your new girl, she don’t move me / When you talk about her, I get moody,” Camila sings, leading fans to draw parallels to Sabrina’s lyrics: “Tryna turn the past into the present tense,” and “And you’ve lost all your common sense (You’ve lost all your common sense) / The way you told me the truth, minus seven percent (Minus seven percent) / What a coincidence.”