Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega Create a Bloodbath in ‘Taste’ Music Video: Highlights

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega just gave everyone the horror movie of their dreams. The pop star, 25, released her music video for “Taste” on Friday, August 23, and she and Jenna, 21, created an on-screen bloodbath. They begin the video as arch nemeses but end it as besties.

The video starts with the Girls Meets World alum applying lipstick and picking up a large knife. She then bursts through the door of a mansion to get revenge on her apparent ex-boyfriend over his reunion with his former girlfriend (played by Jenna).

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true,” Sabrina sings in the chorus. “You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”

Jenna Ortega stars in Sabrina Carpenter’s “TASTE” music video. pic.twitter.com/W1aoLNvayu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 23, 2024

In true Kill Bill style, Sabrina wields a large dagger, but Jenna overpowers her with a silver gun and knocks her out of the window. Sabrina falls onto a fence and suffers from a bloody injury. However, she manages to throw a knife right into Jenna’s eye.

Despite their nasty injuries, the two try to kill each other throughout the entire video. Every time Jenna believes she’s beaten Sabrina, the “Feather” artist somehow is resurrected, and they torment each other again. At one point, the duo tortures one other using Voodoo dolls. Jenna’s back breaks, and Sabrina is set on fire as the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star lets out a grim laugh.

SABRINA CARPENTER AND JENNA ORTEGA KISSING WHAT😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KMJrURRdPL — AARON (@lidolmix) August 23, 2024

Perhaps the biggest highlight that fans are buzzing about is the kiss that Sabrina and Jenna share, exemplifying the pop star’s lyric, “You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you.” As Jenna makes out her boyfriend, he is replaced by Sabrina. Though the Wednesday actress thinks she’s killed Sabrina again, the “Espresso” singer appears beside her, revealing that Jenna accidentally killed the boyfriend.

i think we can all agree taste is sabrina's best music video #ShortnSweet pic.twitter.com/hAj7gBnntN — ivy 💋 (@alchemysbrina) August 23, 2024

At the end of the video, Sabrina and Jenna attend his funeral. Instead of joining the other mourners in crying, the leading ladies smile at one another and walk away.

Shortly after the video aired, Sabrina posted a TikTok of her and Jenna behind the scenes of “Taste.” In the funny clip, the “Feather” hitmaker was covered in fake blood, while Jenna held up a pink chainsaw as they flashed big smiles for the camera. Sabrina also synced the video to the Talking Heads’ song “Psycho Killer.”