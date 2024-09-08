Where to Watch the 2024 VMAs: See the Video Music Awards Live on Cable & Streaming

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

The MTV Video Music Awards is one of the industry’s biggest nights, and it’s approaching fast. With upcoming performances from host Megan Thee Stallion andSabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and more, the 2024 show is bound to be epic.

Megan teased fans of what’s in store for them in an Instagram post. In a caption shared days before the awards ceremony, the “Not My Fault” rapper wrote, “Hotties not Onlyyyy am I your lovely host for the evening at the 2024 @vmas IM ALSOOO PERFORMINGGGG.”

The VMAs were originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 10. However, MTV rescheduled the event for the following day to avoid a conflict with the 2024 presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

As for who is receiving the highly coveted Video Vanguard Award, Katy Perry will accept the honor.

Hollywood Life has the details on how to watch the 2024 VMAs live or via streaming, below!

What Time Do the 2024 VMAs Start?

The awards ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the 2024 VMAs on Cable

The VMAs will air live on MTV, but other channels are also expected to broadcast the show. BET, CMT, MTV2, VH1 and even Nickelodeon should have the show live for cable users.

Where to Stream the 2024 VMAs

The show can be streamed live and after the broadcast on Paramount+. Other viewers can see the show on FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV and SlingTV.

What Is the 2024 VMAs Location?

The VMAs will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Last year, the show took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023.

2024 VMAs Nominees

Solo artist nominees include Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Benson Boone, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, SZA and Taylor Swift.

As for best group nominees, NSYNC, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, SEVENTEEN and several others are up for the Moonman award.