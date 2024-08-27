MTV VMAs Performers 2024: Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards performance lineup includes some of music’s biggest names. From pop singers to rock stars, the artists will take the stage on Wednesday, September 11, at New York’s UBS Arena. The original date of the show was Tuesday, September 10, but was moved in order to avoid conflicting with the upcoming presidential debate. Among those expected to perform is this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient, Katy Perry.

The first round of performers was announced earlier this month. The initial announcement listed Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes — all three of whom are in a rumored love triangle after the release of Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet album.

Before music’s biggest night kicks off, below is a running list of the confirmed performers at the 2024 VMAs.

Halsey

The “Gasoline” artist will perform a new song from their upcoming album. Halsey recently released her single “Lucky” earlier this summer. In her music announcement, Halsey also revealed that she has been battling a secret illness and is “lucky to be alive.”

“Long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive [sic],” Halsey captioned an Instagram post in June. “Short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now [sic].”

Lenny Kravitz

The “American Woman” hitmaker is making his long-awaited return to the VMAs stage. This will be Lenny’s first live performance at the awards show in more than 20 years.

Benson Boone

Benson is set to make his VMAs stage debut. The “Beautiful Things” artist has already broken streaming records for his breakout hit single and is nominated for a VMA for the Best New Artist and Best Alternative categories.

LISA

This will be global rap icon LISA’s first time hitting the VMAs stage solo. Two years ago, LISA made VMAs history by becoming the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to win at the 2022 awards ceremony.

Camila Cabello

The “Havana” hitmaker — a four-time VMA winner — is set to perform at this year’s show. Right on the heels of her latest studio album, C,XOXO, fans can expect Camila to perform one of her new tracks, such as “I LUV IT.”

Sabrina Carpenter

Since 2024 has been Sabrina’s best year yet, her loyal fans are expecting her to perform one or more of her hits, such as “Feather,” “Espresso” or “Please Please Please.”

Chappell Roan

The “HOT TO GO!” artist has been making waves in music and on social media recently. Chappell will take the VMAs stage for the first time following her breakout performances at Lollapalooza and the Governor’s Ball.

GloRilla

GloRilla was confirmed as the only hip-hop performer in the first wave of the performance lineup. This will be the rapper’s first time performing at the VMAs, and she’s up for three awards.

Rauw Alejandro

The first-time VMAs performer is nominated for three awards this year.

Shawn Mendes

As he prepares for the release of his upcoming album, Shawn, the “Stitches” hitmaker will be returning to the VMAs stage. This will be Shawn’s fourth time performing at the VMAs.

Anitta

Anitta will take the stage again this year. After becoming the first Brazilian artist to ever win a VMA in 2022, Anitta is up for her third nomination in the Best Latin video category.

Karol G

The Grammy Award winner is returning to the VMAs this year and is nominated in the Best Latin video award category.

LL Cool J

Performing from his latest album, The Force, the 1997 Video Vanguard Award recipient is set to return to the stage once again.