Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Look Back At Their 19 Cutest Photos After 2019 Reunion

In honor of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting 14 years after their split, we’re looking back at some of the cutest moments from their past relationship. Check ’em out!

Brad Pitt shocked everyone when he showed up to his ex, Jennifer Aniston’s, 50th birthday party on Feb. 9. After all, the pair had one of the most widely-reported breakups back in 2005, when it was reported that his relationship with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith broke up their marriage. This love triangle has been under media scrutiny in all the years since. Brad insisted many years ago that he and Jen were on good terms and even checked in on each other once in a while, but seeing them at the same party still came as BIG news to fans.

The relationship between Brad and Jen began in 1998. The two were married in Malibu just two years later, but announced their plans to separate at the beginning of 2005. Their divorce was finalized by October of that year. Amidst the divorce proceedings, Brad and Angelina started being seen together, fueling rumors that he cheated on Jen with the actress. Eventually, Jen moved on, and even wound up marrying Justin Theroux, while Brad and Angelina tied the knot in 2014, too. However, Brangelina split in Sept. 2016, followed by Jen and Justin breaking up about a year and a half later.

Flash forward to 2019, and now it’s Brad and Jen who are hanging out. Even though Justin wished Jen a happy birthday, he was not at her party. Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina have had a ROUGH 2.5 years, as they’ve viciously been fighting over custody of their six kids. They reached a temporary agreement at the end of 2018, but their permanent terms have yet to be settled.

This is about Brad and Jen, though! In honor of their 2019 reunion, we’re looking back at some of their cutest moments together EVER! From the Golden Globes to the Emmys and MORE, click through the gallery above to check out the pics of Brad and Jen!