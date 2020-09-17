5 Of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Cutest Performances Together: ACM Awards & More

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have mixed business with pleasure with great results during their five year romance. We have their sweetest performances and heart-melting duets.

Blake Shelton, 44, and Gwen Stefani, 50, created more than one of music’s cutest couples ever when they started dating in Oct. 2015. The two talented artists have given fans some incredible duets and memorable performances where their love just radiates. The pair first put their musical skills together for his 2016 tune “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” featuring Gwen, off of Blake’s If I’m Honest album. Since then he’s lended his country chops to a song off her 2017 Christmas album and the couple has released several duets.

With their collaborations have come adoring performances. Fans love the way these two look at each other and show their adoration through their eyes, as well as their voices. Pop queen Gwen even notched her first ever country radio airplay number one song with the couple’s 2020 duet “Nobody But You.” Here’s some of the couple’s most memorable and cutest performances together:

“Happy Anywhere” from the 2020 ACMs

For the 2020 Academy of County Music Awards on Sept. 16, 2020, Blake and Gwen made their ACMs debut as a performing couple with “Happy Anywhere.” The song is their quarantine anthem about how the lovebirds could be “happy anywhere” as long as they are with each other. Gwen had played the supportive girlfriend in the audience to some of Blake’s past country music awards show appearances, but this time it was a team effort on the show. Their performance was remotely pre-taped, as a live arena ACMS telecast was a no-go due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The two were seen seated on stools in front of a green screen. Blake told viewers that he hoped that everyone home at was safe and healthy, then added, “We wish that we could be in Nashville but we couldn’t. But through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe everybody,” snapping his fingers and having the interior of the iconic Nashville performing location around them. Gwen looked pop-star country chic in a white jean jacket with gold fringe hanging from the sleeves and shorts, as well as colorful matching cowboy boots. It helped cement the former No Doubt lead singer’s status as an official country music star.

“Go Ahead And Break My Heart” from the 2016 BBMAs

The unlikely couple who met as coaches on NBC’s The Voice first teamed up musically in 2016 for the song “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” Blake performed the tune at the Billboard Music Awards in May of that year. He started on onstage solo with his guitar, and Gwen approached from the side, wearing a stunning glittery silver gown with nude cutouts. The pair looked deeply into each others eyes and performed the song while gazing at each other nearly the entire time.

The couple definitely gave fans all the feels with their first major awards show appearance together. They ended the perf with an adoring hug, where Blake held Gwen tightly around his left arm and she absolutely beamed with pride and love. It was a great chance for non-The Voice viewers to see how much insane chemistry Blake and Gwen have.

“Nobody But You” from the 2020 Grammys and ‘The Voice’ finale

Gwen and Blake 2020 country smash “Nobody But You” had the singers going big and small when it came to performances. The couple first sang it on live TV at the Jan. 26, 2020 Grammy Awards, with Blake looking sharply dressed in a dark suit, vest and tie. Gwen wore a white tulle gown with colorful sequin patterns on it, and the pair showed off their love at the end of the performance with Blake holding Gwen around his arm as the audience went wild.

Things were a lot more subdued less than five months later for The Voice season finale on May 19, 2020. That’s because the COVID-19 pandemic had most of America on lockdown since March. The pair performed the song remotely from Blake’s ranch outside Tishomingo, OK where the couple and her three sons were quarantining. The only instrument was Blake’s acoustic guitar as the couple sang a stripped down version of the song, which was interspersed with video of workers from a local food bank helping prep groceries and meals for those in need.

Gwen’s 2017 ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ TV special.

Blake got dressed to the nines for his sweetie once again for Gwen’s December 12, 2017 You Make It Feel Like Christmas special on NBC. The song — named after her first ever holiday album — saw Blake and Gwen making sexy eyes at each other, and she even got flannel loving Blake to wear a glittery black tie along with a sleek black suit for the performance. The Blakester wearing black rhinestones cemented that he would do anything for his fashion-loving girlfriend.

Gwen wore a holiday inspired red plaid shirt and skirt combo with an extra high center slit. The pair was so in tune while looking deep into each others’ eyes that Blake even mouthed along the lyrics for Gwen’s lines as she sang. The couple did a super fun vintage themed PDA packed music video for the song, but the playful way they interacted for her holiday special was Christmas coming early for Shelfani fans.