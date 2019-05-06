Gwen Stefani Rocks Fringe Jeans & ‘Blake’ Jacket After Arriving In NYC For Met Gala — See Pics

Gwen Stefani looked fabulous as she arrived in NYC ahead of the Met Gala, rocking a pair of orange fringe jeans & a red plaid Blake Shelton inspired jacket.

It looks like Gwen Stefani, 49, will be heading to the Met Gala after all, as the singer arrived in New York City on May 5, just one day before this year’s Met Gala on May 6. Gwen stepped out wearing an outfit that completely channeled this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes On Fashion,” which is a love of exaggeration. The platinum blonde beauty rocked a pair of distressed cropped skinny jeans which featured bright orange crochet pockets that had extra long fringe detailing hanging down the sides. She paired the jeans with a vintage band t-shirt and threw on a red plaid bomber jacket on top. Gwen’s jacket was totally inspired by her beau, Blake Shelton, 42, as it was covered in red flannel material, Blake’s go-to, while the shoulders were decorated in a cowboy style, with studded V-shaped arrows and sequin shoulders, and the collar was made of denim.

Gwen’s accessories were totally out there as she threw her platinum locks in messy bun atop her head, adding an Aztec print thin headband around her forehead. She donned a pair of oversized white circular sunglasses covered in a red floral print and topped her outfit off with a pair of black and white checkered slip-on Vans sneakers.

Gwen is always mixing and matching different styles and she definitely loves to mix country western with punk, which is exactly what she did with this look. Plus, she paid homage to Blake, who loves a good red flannel shirt or jacket.

Aside from Gwen’s casual look, her personal style is always so unexpected and outrageous, which makes her the perfect candidate for this year’s Met Gala theme. If this look is just a hint of what we can look forward to from her red carpet ensemble, then we are seriously excited for what’s to come.