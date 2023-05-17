Bindi Irwin’s Health: Her Endometriosis Battle & How She’s Doing Today

Bindi Irwin, the famous daughter of Steve Irwin, revealed her endometriosis diagnosis in 2023

Bindi suffered from symptoms for about 10 years before being diagnosed and undergoing corrective surgery

Endometriosis can cause infertility, and Bindi has said her daughter, Grace, feels like her ‘family’s miracle’

Bindi Irwin got married to the love of her life, Chandler Powell, in 2020 after seven years of dating. Fans were even more ecstatic for the oldest child of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin when she announced her pregnancy a few months later in Aug. 2020. The following March, a then 22-year-old Bindi and 23-year-old Chandler welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, into the world.

From the outside, it may appear that Bindi is a completely healthy 24-year-old girl who had no problem conceiving. However, when Bindi got pregnant, she had already been dealing with symptoms of endometriosis, a painful disorder that occurs when tissue similar to the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus, per Mayo Clinic. Bindi revealed her diagnosis on March 7, 2023 and has been open about her health since. Read on to learn about Bindi’s diagnosis, how it has affected her health, and more.

Bindi Irwin Diagnosed With Endometriosis

Bindi Irwin revealed she underwent surgery for her endometriosis in a March 7, 2023 Instagram post and said she had been dealing with symptoms from her undiagnosed endometriosis for a decade at that point. “I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help,” she began in her honest post, which can be seen below. “For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc.”

“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis,” she continued. “Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst.”

Bindi went on to thank those who believed her and her concerns about her severe pain. “Validation for years of pain is indescribable,” she noted. “I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. To those questioning the cancelled plans, unanswered messages & absence – I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family.”

She concluded her post by warning others that looking healthy on the outside does not mean everything is perfect on the inside and encouraged others to not give up hope if they are experiencing similar pain. “Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children,” she suggested. “After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.”

She added, “I’m aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There’s stigma around this awful disease. I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers. http://www.endofound.org.”

What Is Endometriosis?

As mentioned above, endometriosis involves extra tissue growing on the outside of the uterus and can cause indescribably painful menstrual cycles. Because the tissue grows on the outside of the uterus, it has nowhere to go once it sheds each month. This can result in the formation of cysts, scar tissue, and adhesions, as Bindi experienced. It can also lead to fertility issues per Mayo Clinic.

Bindi is not the first star to open up about living with endometriosis. Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo, Halsey, and Savannah Chrisley have spoken out about their experiences as well.

How Long Has Bindi Irwin Been Sick?

Bindi dealt with the symptoms of endometriosis for about 10 years before receiving a diagnosis. While it’s not known exactly when she was formally diagnosed, it was some time before her March 2023 surgery.

How Is Bindi Irwin Doing Today?

The surgery seems to have done wonders for Bindi, as during a May 8, 2023 interview with E! News at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles on May 6, she said she feels as though she was “given a second chance at life.” She explained, “I don’t think you realize how much chronic pain you’re in until that’s lifted from you. There are times when it was excruciating and then times when it was a constant battle. Now, to be given this gift, it feels like a second chance at life. I’m so grateful. ”

She also credited her family for supporting her throughout the entire process and not letting her give up despite doctors’ dismissal of her concerns. “They are the reason that I am standing here and not in bed,” she stated. “I hope that people that hear about this story will be encouraged to fight for their own health.”

She also echoed the sentiment of her March Instagram post that urged people not to judge others at first glance. “You never know someone’s journey and you have no idea what they’ve been through behind closed doors,” she explained. “We feel very grateful that we have Grace, she’s our little miracle. I don’t know what the future holds for us, so I don’t know what is going to happen. But for now, I’m just so thankful we have Grace. Every day I wake up thanking my lucky stars that the world brought her into our lives.”