Halsey Shows Off Baby Bump In Gorgeous New Pic As She Reflects on Endometriosis Struggles & ‘Scars’

Halsey is an endo warrior! The singer posted a stunning photo of her bare baby bump to Instagram, revealing the scars from her multiple endometriosis surgeries that ‘got me this angel.’

Halsey is celebrating surviving the long health journey that brought her to pregnancy. The “Gasoline” singer, 26, posted a gorgeous photo of her bare baby bump to her Instagram Story with arrows pointed to the scars from her multiple endometriosis surgeries on her lower abdomen. She wrote, “”the scars that got me this angel” and added the hashtag #endowarrior.

Halsey has been intensely open with her fans about her struggles with endometriosis, a disease that causes the tissues that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, typically on ovaries, fallopian tubes, or the intestines. It’s an incredibly painful condition that also can cause menstrual irregularities and in some cases, infertility. Halsey revealed in a January 6, 2017 Instagram post, which has since been deleted, that she “braved multiple terrifying surgeries” that day.

“The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.” Halsey told her fans that she was in “total agony,” but ended with a beautiful message: “If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.”

She revealed on Twitter in 2019 that she had undergone four surgeries in total, and had experienced three miscarriages while suffering from the chronic illness, which leaves her “pretty much in pain every day of my life.” She shared that same year that doctors had told her the surgeries worked well enough that she may not have to freeze her eggs to improve her chances of conceiving a child. “It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying,” she told Rolling Stone.

Halsey wrote about her fertility and endometriosis struggles in the liner notes of her second album Manic:

I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that. For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me,” she continued. “Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different. I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.

And now, Halsey is going to be a mom! The “Without Me” singer announced her pregnancy with a January 27 Instagram post, showing breathtaking photos from a maternity shoot. Halsey showed her bare baby bump, posing topless in two photos, and in a crocheted bikini top in another snap. She tagged her boyfriend, filmmaker Alev Aydin, on the bump and wrote in the comments, “@zoneaydin I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already.”