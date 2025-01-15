BAFTA Nominations 2025: All the Nominees for Movies

The BAFTA Nominations 2025 have been released, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Perez and Conclave dominate the competition with 11 and 12 nominations, respectively. The former walked away with four Golden Globes on January 5 (among them best picture — musical or comedy) and the latter walked away with only one, for best motion picture screenplay. The Oscar nominations for 2025 have yet to be announced.

The British Academy Film Awards, or “British Oscars,” are scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Ahead of the illustrious ceremony, HollywoodLife has all the BAFTA nominations 2025 for movies.

Best Film

Emilia Perez

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Original Screenplay

The Substance

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Brutalist

Anora

Adapted Screenplay

Nickel Boys

Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Best Director

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Cinematography

Nosferatu

Dune: Part Two

Conclave

The Brutalist

Emilia Perez

Leading Actress

Demi Moore, The Substance

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Cytnhia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Sebastain Stan, The Apprentice

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Clarence Maklin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding British Film

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Bird

Love Lies Bleeding

Blitz

Lee

Conclave

Gladiator II

The Outrun

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Outstanding Debut (British Writer, Director or Producer)

Santosh

Hoard

Sister Midnight

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Documentary

Daughters

Black Box Diaries

Will & Harper

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

No Other Land

Animated Film

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Inside Out 2

Flow

The Wild Robot

Children’s & Family

The Wild Robot

Flow

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Film Not in the English Language

Kneecap

All We Imagine as Light

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

I’m Still Here

Emilia Perez

Editing

Dune: Part Two

Kneecap

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Costume Design

Nosferatu

Wicked

Conclave

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Makeup & Hair

The Substance

Wicked

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

Dune

Production Design

Wicked

The Brutalist

Nosferatu

Dune: Part Two

Conclave

Original Score

The Wild Robot

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

Special Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Better Man

Wicked

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Sound

Blitz

The Substance

Wicked

Gladiator II

Dune: Part Two

Casting

Kneecap

The Apprentice

Conclave

Anora

A Complete Unknown

British Short Film

Stomach Bug

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Milk

Marion

Rock, Paper, Scissors

British Short Animation

Wander to Wonder

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

EE Rising Star Award

Mikey Madison

David Jonsson

Marisa Abela

Nabhaan Rizwan

Jharrel Jerome