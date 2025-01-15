BAFTA Nominations 2025: All the Nominees for Movies

The BAFTA Nominations 2025 have been released, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Perez and Conclave dominate the competition with 11 and 12 nominations, respectively. The former walked away with four Golden Globes on January 5 (among them best picture — musical or comedy) and the latter walked away with only one, for best motion picture screenplay. The Oscar nominations for 2025 have yet to be announced.
The British Academy Film Awards, or “British Oscars,” are scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Ahead of the illustrious ceremony, HollywoodLife has all the BAFTA nominations 2025 for movies.
Best Film
Emilia Perez
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Original Screenplay
The Substance
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Brutalist
Anora
Adapted Screenplay
Nickel Boys
Conclave
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
Best Director
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Cinematography
Nosferatu
Dune: Part Two
Conclave
The Brutalist
Emilia Perez
Leading Actress
Demi Moore, The Substance
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Cytnhia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Sebastain Stan, The Apprentice
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Clarence Maklin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding British Film
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Bird
Love Lies Bleeding
Blitz
Lee
Conclave
Gladiator II
The Outrun
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Outstanding Debut (British Writer, Director or Producer)
Santosh
Hoard
Sister Midnight
Kneecap
Monkey Man
Documentary
Daughters
Black Box Diaries
Will & Harper
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
No Other Land
Animated Film
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Inside Out 2
Flow
The Wild Robot
Children’s & Family
The Wild Robot
Flow
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Film Not in the English Language
Kneecap
All We Imagine as Light
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
I’m Still Here
Emilia Perez
Editing
Dune: Part Two
Kneecap
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Costume Design
Nosferatu
Wicked
Conclave
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Makeup & Hair
The Substance
Wicked
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
Dune
Production Design
Wicked
The Brutalist
Nosferatu
Dune: Part Two
Conclave
Original Score
The Wild Robot
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
Special Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Better Man
Wicked
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Sound
Blitz
The Substance
Wicked
Gladiator II
Dune: Part Two
Casting
Kneecap
The Apprentice
Conclave
Anora
A Complete Unknown
British Short Film
Stomach Bug
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Milk
Marion
Rock, Paper, Scissors
British Short Animation
Wander to Wonder
Adiós
Mog’s Christmas
EE Rising Star Award
Mikey Madison
David Jonsson
Marisa Abela
Nabhaan Rizwan
Jharrel Jerome