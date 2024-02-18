Prince William Walks 2024 BAFTAs Red Carpet Solo After Kate Middleton’s Surgery: Photos

Prince William, 41, stepped out to attend the 2024 BAFTA Awards solo at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. The Prince of Wales wore a classic black and white tuxedo as he stopped on the red carpet to pose for photos. He flashed smiles and appeared relaxed as he greeted other attendees.

Since William has been the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, he usually attends the BAFTAs every year, but is normally joined by his wife, Kate Middleton. Kate’s absence is the result of her having abdominal surgery a few weeks ago. She is expected to recover over the course of the next few months, and is reportedly expected to return to her royal duties in April, according to Kensington Palace.

Before William stepped out for this year’s BAFTAs, he took a three week break to care for Kate and their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. He had returned to his royal duties earlier this month.

In addition to being there for Kate, William has been there for his father, King Charles III, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. His brother, Prince Harry, also flew from his home in the U.S. to England to be by their dad’s side after hearing the news. He stayed for a day before returning back to the states and recently made an appearance at the Invictus Games, where he also opened up about his family in an interview.

When asked whether or not he thinks his father’s illness will change his family dynamic, Harry, who has reportedly had a strained relationship with William over the past few years, said he thinks it will. “Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together,” he explained, reflecting on athletes in the Invictus Games. “So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”