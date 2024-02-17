 Prince Harry Gushes Over Children Archie & Lilibet in New Interview – Hollywood Life

Prince Harry Gushes Over Children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, in Rare Comments About Fatherhood: They ‘Make Us Laugh’

The Duke of Sussex revealed his kids, who he shares with wife Meghan Markle, are 'growing up fast,' in the new interview.

February 17, 2024 2:28PM EST
Image Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry, 39, sweetly gushed over his two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, in a new interview this week. The Duke of Sussex admitted he feels the two little ones, who he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle, are “growing up fast” and talked about their funny personalities.

“They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do,” Harry told Good Morning America on Friday, February 16. “The kids are growing up like all kids do— very, very fast. They’ve both an incredible sense of humor … I’m just very grateful to be a dad,” he added.

When asked how he is as “Harry, the dad,” the doting father joked that it’s “classified” information. “I can’t tell you,” he said. “That’s classified. It’s top secret!”

In addition to talking about his family, Harry broke his silence about learning of his father, King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis. He flew from the U.S., where he has lived since leaving royal duties in 2020, to England to visit the 75-year-old monarch shortly after the diagnosis was publicly announced and said he found out by talking to the king himself.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie when he was a baby. (Getty Images)

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said when asked what he did after he found out about King Charles’ health. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry, who was touring Whistler, British Columbia, the site of next year’s Invictus Games, during his latest interview, also confirmed he has future trips to the U.K. coming up. “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.

During his trip to England to visit King Charles, which took place on February 6, Harry didn’t see his brother, Prince William. The siblings have reportedly had a strained relationship over recent years and when asked whether or not he thinks his father’s illness will have a unifying effect on his family, the father of two said, “Yeah, I’m sure.”

“Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together,” he added, reflecting on athletes in the Invictus Games. “So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

