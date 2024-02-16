Prince Harry Would Reportedly be Willing Return to Royal Duties if Asked by King Charles Following His Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry would return to royal duties if his father, King Charles III, asked, a new report by Page Six claims, following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis earlier this month. “I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no,” a source close to the Spare author, 39, reportedly told the outlet for a February 16 report, adding, “I think he would try.”

Still, the insider told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex wouldn’t be likely to come to that decision without prompting. “I don’t think it’s something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own,” they said.

The report comes after Harry flew to the United Kingdom to visit his father, later revealing how he’d reacted to the news that the king of England has been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for an enlarged prostate. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry with Will Reeve for Good Morning America on February 15. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

The dad of two remained tight lipped when asked by the reporter about Harry about his outlook on the 75-year-old monarch’s health. “That stays between me and him,” he said.

Harry was also asked how he’s dealing with the developments going on in England, as he now lives in Southern California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. “I have my own family. As we all do,” Harry explained. “So my family, and my life in California, is as it is. I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through or back to the UK so I’ll stop and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry and Meghan famously stepped back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in 2020.