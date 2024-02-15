 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Kids Sussex Title as Last Names – Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Give Their Kids Archie & Lilibet a New Last Name

The former royals listed their son and daughter's last names — in addition to their own — with the Sussex title on their new website.

February 15, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing backlash for listing themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their newly revamped website. Moreover, they labeled their two children Archie and Lilibet’s last names as Sussex on the site, despite how the spouses stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Instead of listing their family as the Mountblatten-Windsors, Meghan, 42, and harry, 39, chose Sussex as their kids’ surnames in an attempt at “reunification,” the Times of London reported.

“The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the king’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” an insider told the British outlet. “That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry and Meghan’s former websites, Archwell.com and Sussexroyal.com both redirect viewers to the link Sussex.com. The new site now reads, “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” in addition to the coat of arms, which has sparked backlash because of how the pair stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020.

Yesterday, Meghan and Harry spent their Valentine’s Day in Canada for the Invictus Games. The former royals were photographed holding hands while arriving at the annual event in Whistler, and they made sure to bundle up in winter wear for the chilly day. 

The famous pair, of course, were recognized by attendees. According to PEOPLE, a teenager at the event was heard pointing them out, yelling, “It’s Harry and Meghan, dad!” 

Earlier this month, Harry paid a last-minute visit to the U.K. following his father King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. The palace has not publicly confirmed what form of cancer he has in order to maintain the monarch’s privacy. Harry reportedly stayed in his home country for around 24 hours, then promptly left the next day. Meghan did not visit her father-in-law, according to multiple reports. 

After Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, their strained relationship with the royals became obvious. They later revealed their disagreements with the royals during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Two years later, Harry released his memoir, Spare, which details his complicated relationship with his father and brother Prince William. 

