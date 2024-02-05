 Prince Harry Flying to England for King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis – Hollywood Life

Prince Harry Reportedly Flying to England to be With Dad King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly head to Windsor Castle in the next few days to be with the head royal.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 5, 2024 3:46PM EST
King Charles III, Prince Harry
View gallery
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry Invictus Games, Day 6, Dusseldorf, Germany - 15 Sep 2023
Prince Harry and Ignacio ' Nacho Figueras Prince Harry departs for Singapore, Tokyo, Japan - 10 Aug 2023
Image Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry, 39, is planning on heading to England in the next few days to be with his father, King Charles III, 75, after his shocking cancer diagnosis, according to a new report. The Duke of Sussex will visit Windsor Castle and has already spoken to his dad since his health news went public on Monday, a source told Page Six. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, 42, and their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, will not be joining him in the UK at this time, the source added.

Sources also told the outlet that Harry has been kept in the loop about King Charles’ health, including the details on his recent procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. It’s unclear what kind of cancer the King was diagnosed with but it’s reportedly separate from his prostate issue. Neither Harry or his brother Prince William have yet made a public statement about their father’s health, and sources claim the latter will not be doing so anytime soon since his wife, Kate Middleton, is currently recovering from abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry, King Charles III
Prince Harry and King Charles in 2015. (Getty Images)

The latest news about Harry and William’s plans to speak out comes just hours after the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced. A statement from Buckingham Palace revealed the news and his plans to get treatment earlier today.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Prince Harry, King Charles, Prince William
King Charles III with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. (Getty Images)

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

ad