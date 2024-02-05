Prince Harry Reportedly Flying to England to be With Dad King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry, 39, is planning on heading to England in the next few days to be with his father, King Charles III, 75, after his shocking cancer diagnosis, according to a new report. The Duke of Sussex will visit Windsor Castle and has already spoken to his dad since his health news went public on Monday, a source told Page Six. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, 42, and their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, will not be joining him in the UK at this time, the source added.

Sources also told the outlet that Harry has been kept in the loop about King Charles’ health, including the details on his recent procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. It’s unclear what kind of cancer the King was diagnosed with but it’s reportedly separate from his prostate issue. Neither Harry or his brother Prince William have yet made a public statement about their father’s health, and sources claim the latter will not be doing so anytime soon since his wife, Kate Middleton, is currently recovering from abdominal surgery.

The latest news about Harry and William’s plans to speak out comes just hours after the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced. A statement from Buckingham Palace revealed the news and his plans to get treatment earlier today.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”