A$AP Rocky’s Net Worth: How Much the Rapper Earns in 2024

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his attorney Joe Tacopina are set to face trial on Monday, October 21, regarding the rapper’s alleged involvement in a shooting. Meanwhile, the duo is also making moves in the soccer world by planning to invest in the British football club Tranmere Rovers.

In other news, Rocky, who shares two children with Rihanna—RZA, 2, and 15-month-old Riot Rose—recently discussed his experiences with fatherhood and his bond with his partner in an interview with W Magazine. When asked how he knew the “Diamonds” singer was the right person to be the mother of his children, he said, “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected.” The couple first met in 2012 but began their relationship seven years later.

Here’s a look at the rapper’s financial standing, including his partner Rihanna’s impressive net worth.

What Is A$AP Rocky’s Net Worth?

The rapper’s current net worth is estimated at a solid $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2016, Rocky earned an impressive $14.5 million, as reported by Forbes. His income fluctuates based on touring and release schedules.

Currently, he’s busy preparing for the release of his anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb, which was delayed until the fall. In addition to his success in hip-hop and apparel, Rocky is also a notable record producer, working under the pseudonym Lord Flacko.

What Is Rihanna’s Net Worth?

The Barbados-born singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur has a net worth of $1.4 billion. She was previously the richest female musician in the world until earlier this month when Taylor Swift‘s financial standing increased due to the success of her Eras Tour, valuing Swift at an estimated $1.6 billion.

Is A$AP Rocky Investing in an English Football Club?

Tacopina and Rocky have collaborated for several years, primarily on legal matters. Tacopina represented Rocky during his 2019 assault trial in Sweden. Their professional relationship has since evolved, with Tacopina now assisting Rocky in his investment in Tranmere Rovers. The “Praise the Lord” artist is reportedly part of an investment group led by the celebrity lawyer, who has a notable background in Italian football. He was involved in the U.S. group that purchased AS Roma in 2011 before moving on to Bologna three years later.

Regarding the plan to acquire a significant stake in the British football club for around $20 million, a source told The Sun, “Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid.” The source added, “Joe has attended Tranmere matches, and Rocky plans to visit after the deal is finalized. We might even see Rihanna at a League Two match. Joe believes Tranmere—a well-known club near Liverpool—is undervalued, and with smart marketing and celebrity endorsement, he can transform it. With Rocky on board, that could become a reality.”

Additionally, Rocky has identified an opportunity by observing the success of Wrexham, which gained significant attention despite not being in the Premier League.

Who Is Joe Tacopina?

Rocky’s attorney began his career as a prosecutor in Brooklyn and later moved to private practice, becoming known for representing high-profile clients in notable cases. His clients have included New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and pop icon Michael Jackson.

Tacopina previously worked on Donald Trump‘s legal team. He accompanied Trump during his not-guilty plea in New York last April regarding charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Tacopina also represented Trump in the civil defamation and battery case brought by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, in which Trump was found liable and ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.