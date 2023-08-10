‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 2 Trailer: Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Meet King Charles

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney‘s hit series Welcome to Wrexham will feature a special appearance by King Charles in season 2. The trailer released by FX on August 10 shows the Wrexham AFC co-owners getting a royal visit from Charles, 74, and his wife Camilla Bowles. “So the King of England called,” Ryan says in a confessional next to Rob. We see Charles greeting the Deadpool actor and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator on the field which happened in December 2022.

Premiering September 12, season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham picks up after Ryan and Rob’s Welsh National League soccer club lost in the semifinals at the end of the 2021-2022 season. The two actors note in the trailer that there’s a lot of “expectations” for the team this season. “The community is growing in a way that is authentic and real and powerful,” Ryan says.

A lot is riding on Wrexham’s performance amidst their promotion to the EFL League Two in the new soccer season. “If we do not get promoted this year, the club is completely and wholly unsustainable,” Rob says. “The burden isn’t just winning and getting out of this league,” Ryan adds. “It’s never letting down this community.” Near the end of the trailer, Ryan calls Wrexham “the most special gift I’ve ever had in my life.”

Ryan and Rob bought the team together in 2020. Back in January, Ryan told ESPN how his soccer team and sports documentary series have become global phenomenons. “They’re not stopping me to talk about ‘Deadpool’ or any other [movie] project,” Blake Lively‘s husband said. “They’re stopping me on the street to talk about Wrexham. I got so many people fist-bumping me saying, ‘Congrats on the Coventry game.’ That was wild to see.”

Season 1 of Welcome to Wrexham premiered in August 2022 and wrapped up in October 2022. The show won two Critics’ Choice TV Awards and was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards. Season 2 premieres September 12 on FX on Hulu.