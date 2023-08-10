‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 2 Trailer: Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Meet King Charles

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney get a royal visit from King Charles in the new trailer for their FX series about owning Wrexham AFC.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 10, 2023 2:54PM EDT
Ryan Reynolds
View gallery
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* PARIS, FRANCE - Romantic getaway in the City of Love! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively savor the delights of Paris holding hands, enjoying a gourmet lunch at the renowned restaurant 'La Poule au Jar' by Chef J.F. Piège. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blake Lively visits the Deadpool 3 set with her sisters Lori and Robyn and their partners as Ryan Reynolds dressed as Deadpool plants a kiss on her head. Ryan's daughter was seen with a cute Wolverine toy as she spoke to her dad! Awkward! They have been filming in London for the new Deadpool film. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Lori Lively, Robyn Lively BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: FX

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney‘s hit series Welcome to Wrexham will feature a special appearance by King Charles in season 2. The trailer released by FX on August 10 shows the Wrexham AFC co-owners getting a royal visit from Charles, 74, and his wife Camilla Bowles. “So the King of England called,” Ryan says in a confessional next to Rob. We see Charles greeting the Deadpool actor and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator on the field which happened in December 2022.

Premiering September 12, season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham picks up after Ryan and Rob’s Welsh National League soccer club lost in the semifinals at the end of the 2021-2022 season. The two actors note in the trailer that there’s a lot of “expectations” for the team this season. “The community is growing in a way that is authentic and real and powerful,” Ryan says.

A lot is riding on Wrexham’s performance amidst their promotion to the EFL League Two in the new soccer season. “If we do not get promoted this year, the club is completely and wholly unsustainable,” Rob says. “The burden isn’t just winning and getting out of this league,” Ryan adds. “It’s never letting down this community.” Near the end of the trailer, Ryan calls Wrexham “the most special gift I’ve ever had in my life.”

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds (Photo: FX)

Ryan and Rob bought the team together in 2020. Back in January, Ryan told ESPN how his soccer team and sports documentary series have become global phenomenons. “They’re not stopping me to talk about ‘Deadpool’ or any other [movie] project,” Blake Lively‘s husband said. “They’re stopping me on the street to talk about Wrexham. I got so many people fist-bumping me saying, ‘Congrats on the Coventry game.’ That was wild to see.”

Season 1 of Welcome to Wrexham premiered in August 2022 and wrapped up in October 2022. The show won two Critics’ Choice TV Awards and was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards. Season 2 premieres September 12 on FX on Hulu.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad