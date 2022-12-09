Ryan Reynolds Chats With King Charles At Soccer Club Ahead Of Welcoming 4th Child With Blake Lively

The king met with the 'Deadpool' actor, after he bought the Wrexham Football Club with co-owner Rob McElhenney.

December 9, 2022 10:49AM EST
Image Credit: James Whatling / MEGA

Ryan Reynolds chatted up King Charles on the field for the Wrexham Football Club on December 9. The Free Guy actor, 46, and British monarch, 74, appeared to be having a pleasant chat before they posed for a photo along with Queen Consort Camilla Bowles75, and Ryan’s co-owner of Wrexham Rob McElhenney, 45. Ryan and Rob, who bought the team in 2021, looked very happy to greet the king and queen consort on their visit.

Ryan and Rob pose with the king and queen consort after buying the soccer team. (James Whatling / MEGA)

Ryan sported a three-piece suit as well as a pair of glasses for the meeting. Other than his black tie and outfit, it was complete with a vest to give him a regal look. Charles sported a black peacoat over a purple tie for the meeting. Camilla looked beautiful in a beige coat and a fluffy, matching hat. Rob sported a simple gray suit for the occasion.

The soccer team’s co-owners looked very happy to welcome the royals to their home field. The team shared a photo of the two actors, as well as the whole team posing with the king and queen consort, on Instagram. “A Royal visit to the Racecourse Ground this morning,” they wrote in the caption. Ryan also shared the shot of him chatting with Charles and shared that it made him excited for his second season as a co-owner of the team, making a quip about the pair’s FX show about owning the team. “Welcome To Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge,” he captioned the photo.

Ryan and Charles chat on the field. (James Whatling / MEGA)

Rob also tweeted out one of the photos and slipped in a promotion for Welcome To Wrexham. “You really have to watch Welcome to Wrexham for this to make sense. And even then, it still not might make sense,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star joked.

The meeting with the royal family came as Ryan and his wife Blake Lively, 35, are expecting their fourth child. The pair are already parents to a son James, 7, and two daughters Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The Gossip Girl actress revealed that she was pregnant with baby number four by wearing a sequin dress that showed off her baby bump at a Forbes event in New York City in September.

