What Did ASAP Rocky Do? Alleged Shooting Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rapper A$AP Rocky is currently on trial for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. Although the rapper — who is also known for his high-profile relationship with Rihanna — has pleaded not guilty, fans are wondering what he did to face legal trouble. Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know about Rocky’s case and trial.

What Did ASAP Rocky Do?

In August 2022, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Rocky at LAX (real name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers) and charged him with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

“On November 6, 2021, Aaron 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in the Hollywood area,” a statement from the LAPD read. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Upon further investigation by detectives, law enforcement announced that they identified A$AP Rocky as their suspect. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Is ASAP Rocky Going to Jail?

If A$AP Rocky is found guilty on all charges in connection to the 2021 shooting, he would face up to 24 years behind bars, according to the Associated Press. The outlet also reported that Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, noted that they weren’t shocked when a judge moved forward with the trial.

“We’re not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we’ve been planning for trial all along,” the attorney said. “Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question.”

Tacopina claimed that “there are some real problems with the testimony of the complainant,” and added, “I think there’s not enough evidence.”

The lawyer also responded to a question about whether or not Rihanna would support Rocky during his trial. According to the AP, Tacopina explained, “He would never subject his family [to this], he wants to shield them, he’s handling it like Rocky would handle something, he protects his family.”

When Is ASAP Rocky’s Trial?

Rocky’s trial began on October 21, 2024.