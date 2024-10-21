Is ASAP Rocky Going to Jail? Shooting Court Case Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

A$AP Rocky was arrested in August 2022 in connection to a shooting incident. The sudden arrest shocked fans everywhere; he had just returned home from a vacation with Rihanna, and he was apprehended at the Los Angeles International Airport. Now that the rapper (whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers) is on trial, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details we know so far about the court case and the allegations against A$AP Rocky.

What Did ASAP Rocky Do?

According to a press release shared by the LAPD’s X account in 2022, officers arrested A$AP for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm). The “Sundress” rapper was allegedly involved in a shooting incident that took place in November 2021 in Hollywood.

“On November 6, 2021, Aaron 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in the Hollywood area,” the press release read. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Elsewhere in the press release, the LAPD noted that detectives discovered that the suspect was A$AP Rocky. He pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Associated Press.

Is ASAP Rocky Going to Jail?

A$AP Rocky’s trial over the alleged shooting officially began on October 21, 2024. If he is found guilty on all charges, Rocky could face up to 24 years in prison, according to the AP.

The outlet reported that Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said they are “not disappointed, not surprised” and that they “expected to go to trial” and were “planning for trial all along.”

“Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question,” Tacopina added.

Are ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Still Together?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still together. They first started dating in 2019 after years of knowing each other. In May 2022, they welcomed their first child, son RZA, together, followed by their second child, son Riot, in August 2023.

The “Disturbia” hitmaker has not publicly commented on A$AP Rocky’s arrest nor his current trial.