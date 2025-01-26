ASAP Rocky’s Mom & Dad: All About His Parents

Amid the first pregnancy of Rihanna in 2022, rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX in connection with an alleged shooting that took place in 2021. Almost four years (and two children) later, on January 24, 2025, his trial finally began. TMZ reported on Friday that in court, the “Wassup” rapper turned down a proposed plea deal that would put him in jail for 180 days. His reasoning? It would compromise his career. Now, he faces up to 24 years in prison for the alleged crime.

As the father of two continues to navigate his legal woes, here’s what to know about his parents, siblings, and upbringing.

Who is A$AP Rocky’s Mom?

According to Newsweek, Rocky’s mother, Renee Black, was born in New York in 1966 to immigrant parents from South Africa. She raised Rocky (real name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers) and his siblings in The Bronx and Harlem, supporting her young family by working as an assistant nurse. According to the outlet, sometimes they resorted to living in shelters.

Newsweek reported that on January 22, Judge Mark Arnold asked the rapper to identify his mother and his sister, who were present during jury selection. “You must have had him when you were about 7?” the judge quipped, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff. “You are very beautiful. That’s on the record,” he said, after Renee explained she’d given birth to her son at 26.

Who is A$AP Rocky’s Dad?

Rocky’s father is the late Adrien Mayers of Barbados. Per Hello! U.S., the music artist was just 12 when his father was arrested and imprisoned for allegedly selling narcotics. His father’s conviction led the family to financial hardship. Adrien passed away in 2012, and Rocky took to social media with a tweet honoring his father. “R.I.P DAD, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN,” he wrote.

“He was a clean-cut kind of a guy, especially in the way he dressed,” the rapper once told Vice of his father, via Hello! “I just took the advice he gave me and I ran with it. He told me to always be yourself and always feel comfortable with whatever decision you make because you chose to do it.”

How Many Siblings Does A$AP Rocky Have?

A$AP Rocky has one brother, Ricky Mayers, and one sister, Erika B Mayers. According to The New York Times, his older brother, whom he “looked up to,” was killed in Harlem just a year after his father was jailed.

Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Still Together?

Yes, the parents of two sons are still together. According to ELLE, their last major appearance was on December 2, 2024, when she stepped out in support of Rocky at the British Fashion Awards, where he received the Cultural Innovator Award. The lovebirds later celebrated at the Chiltern Firehouse until the wee hours of the morning.