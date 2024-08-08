Are Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Engaged? Update Amid the Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have proudly professed their love for one another after going public with their romance last year. So, why do fans think they got engaged suddenly? Apparently, one photo of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum sent rumors flying across social media.

As speculation over their relationship ramps up, get an update on the engagement rumors below.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Engaged?

Neither Selena nor Benny has confirmed whether or not they’re engaged. However, social media users noticed that the Only Murders in the Building actress snapped a mirror selfie, in which they thought that her ring finger was hidden underneath two pink heart emojis.

Selena Gomez shares new photo with Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/9a6wcCY7EM — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 8, 2024

“They’re engaged, aren’t they?” one X user tweeted under a viral post earlier this week that featured the picture of Selena and Benny. “Is she engaged?” another chimed into the conversation.

According to @DeuxMoi, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged. pic.twitter.com/COkkYFuI9g — Film Base (@TheFilmBase) August 4, 2024

Another X account tweeted that celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi claimed that an insider revealed Selena and Benny got engaged last weekend. However, no other outlet has reported any engagement news. Not only that, but neither the Disney Channel alum nor the record producer has publicly addressed the speculation.

Even though they may or may not be engaged at the moment, Benny previously revealed his future plans with Selena. While speaking with Howard Stern in May, the host pressed Benny on when he was planning to pop the big question.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” Benny gushed at the time. Though he still played it coy when it came to the engagement questions, the songwriter agreed with Howard that he also predicts marriage in their future.

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend — she truly is my best friend,” he said. “We laugh all f**king day, she inspires me.”

When Did Selena and Benny Start Dating?

Selena didn’t reveal her relationship until December 2023 — about six months after she and Benny started dating. During his interview with Howard, Benny noted that their anniversary is in July, which indicates that they started dating in July 2023.

Does Selena Want to Get Married?

Shortly after Benny’s interview with Howard made headlines, Selena reacted to his comments in her TIME cover story.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” the “Single Soon” artist said.