Benny Blanco’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Record Producer Makes

Benny Blanco (real name: Benjamin Joseph Levin) has been climbing the ladder of the music business for years. Although the songwriter found himself in center stage after going public with his and Selena Gomez‘s relationship, Benny has worked alongside various celebrities. Over time, Benny steadily built both his image and his net worth.

Find out how much money Benny is currently worth and more about his career, below.

What Is Benny Blanco’s Job?

Since at least 2007, Benny has been working in the music business. He is a rap artist, songwriter, record producer, record executive and now, an author of his cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.

During the early days of his career, Benny worked under Dr. Luke’s company, Kasz Money Productions. For several years, the Virginia native helped write and produce several songs for artists, including Britney Spears, Kesha and Taio Cruz.

Benny eventually started writing and producing songs without Dr. Luke, including several Maroon 5 hits such as “Moves Like Jagger.”

What Is Benny Blanco’s Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Benny has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Meet?

Benny and Selena met sometime in the 2010s when the Disney Channel star shifted her focus from acting to pop music. He produced her 2015 songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness.”

During those years, Benny also worked and collaborated with Selena’s then-on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber. She officially split from the “Baby” hitmaker in 2018.

In 2023, Selena and Benny quietly started dating. He even helped produce her summer song titled “Single Soon.” Months later, Selena confirmed they were dating while responding to fans on social media.

Are Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Engaged?

During a May 2024 interview with Howard Stern, Benny agreed with the host about his plans to marry Selena in the future.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” the record producer gushed. “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend — she truly is my best friend. We laugh all f**king day, she inspires me.”

Nevertheless, Selena and Benny are not engaged yet, which she confirmed during a subsequent TIME magazine interview later that month.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon,” the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star said.

Selena also explained that she prefers to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

“I know what people can do to people I love,” she pointed out. “My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But [Benny] has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him.”