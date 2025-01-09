Amy Carter’s Husband: Meet John Joseph Kelly

Amy Lynn Carter, 57, is best known as the only daughter and fourth child of the late Jimmy Carter. The former U.S. president died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2009, and today has been set aside as a National Day of Mourning as he is laid to rest. During his life, Carter and his wife, the late Rosalynn Carter, welcomed four children during their lives — three sons and one daughter. Amy has been famous since she lived in the White House starting at age nine with her family during her father’s presidency, from 1977-1981.

Since then, she’s grown into an accomplished woman while attempting to retreat into a private life. Amy has been married twice, most recently to John Joseph Kelly. As she mourns her father’s death, here’s what to know about Amy Carter’s husband and her family life.

Who is Amy Carter’s Husband, John Joseph Kelly?

According to Business Insider, John Joseph Kelly goes by John Joseph “Jay” Kelly. He is Amy Carter’s second husband. Little is known about him or their marriage as Amy as attempted to keep out of the public spotlight following her years of activism. He has been photographed at memorial events for his late father-in-law in a wheelchair, though the reason for the wheelchair isn’t known. According to Distractify, what we do know is that Jay wasn’t in a wheelchair when he was seen at memorial services for Rosalynn Carter in late 2023.

How Long Have Amy and John Been Married?

Per her Wikipedia page, Amy and John married in 2007.

Has Amy Carter Been Married Before?

Amy embarked on her first marriage, to computer consultant James Gregory Wentzel, in 1996. Per the Associated Press, they married in a 15-minute ceremony on the “bank of a pond” in Plains, Georgia. The former couple met while working together at bookstore Chapter Eleven in Atlanta, and Amy had been attending Tulane. “We are all happy. The bride and groom are now husband and wife,” the former president reportedly said at the time. The duo parted ways and divorced in 2005.

Do Amy and John Share Children?

According to Business Insider, Amy and John share one son, Errol Carter Kelly. John also has a stepson — Amy and her first husband, Wentzel, share son Hugo James Wentzel.