Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter: Date of the Former President’s Funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored for his dedication to public service and humanitarian efforts. After serving as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, Carter went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless work around the world. He died on December 29, 2024, his son Chip Carter confirmed. As Americans grieve his death, Carter will be honored with a national day of mourning along with his funeral.

Learn more about the upcoming day of mourning, Carter’s funeral and more about the late former president below.

How Old Was Jimmy Carter?

Carter was 100 years old when he died on December 29, 2024.

How Did Jimmy Carter Die?

Carter’s exact cause of death was not publicly disclosed, but he was admitted to hospice care for an unknown illness in February 2023.

When Is the National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter?

President Joe Biden declared that the national day of mourning for Carter would be on January 9, 2025.

“I also direct that, for the same length of time, the representatives of the United States in foreign countries shall make similar arrangements for the display of the flag at half‑staff over their embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” Biden said in a statement on December 29, following Carter’s death.

When Is Jimmy Carter’s Funeral?

Carter’s funeral will also take place on January 9, 2025. In remembrance of the late politician, the stock market will be closed that day, and flags will fly at half-staff for a month, according to NBC New York.

On the day of his funeral, Carter will be taken from his hometown, Atlanta, by motorcade, and he will lie in repose in the Carter Center. Next, he will be flown to Washington D.C. for an official ceremony, and Carter will lie in state at the Capitol.

Carter’s state funeral will be at the National Cathedral, and he will be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died in November 2023.