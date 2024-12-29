Jimmy Carter’s Cause of Death: About the Former President’s Passing

The 39th U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, has passed away, as announced on Sunday. Find out more here.

December 29, 2024 4:53PM EST
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Carter, 94, has taught Sunday school at the church on a regular basis since leaving the White House in 1981, drawing hundreds of visitors who arrive hours before the 10:00 am lesson in order to get a seat and have a photograph taken with the former President and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has died. The Carter Center confirmed he died in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. Carter’s son, Chip Carter also confirmed the death in a statement, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Find out more below.

How Old Was Jimmy Carter?

A Georgia Democrat, Carter was the longest-living president in U.S. history, reaching the age of 100. He surpassed George H. W. Bush, who passed away in late 2018 at the age of 94.

What Was Jimmy Carter’s Cause of Death?

The cause of death has not been immediately disclosed. The news was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

(Original Caption) Columbia, S.C.: Democratic candidate Jimmy Carter is in a serious mood as he waits to speak during rally recently in his campaign for the presidency. On the eve of the national elections pollsters across the country are predicting a very tight race between Carter and incumbent Gerald Ford.
How Was Jimmy Carter’s Health?

Carter had experienced several hospitalizations in recent years. On February 18 of the previous year, his family announced that he had chosen to “spend his remaining time at home,” in hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. The decision was made with the full support of both his family and medical team, according to a family statement.

In a June interview this year, the Carters’ eldest grandchild, Jason Carter, shared that the former president was not awake every day but was “experiencing the world as best he can” as his final days approached.

Before entering hospice care, Carter was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015 and revealed that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After undergoing partial liver removal, treatments for brain lesions, radiation, and immunotherapy, he later declared himself cancer-free. In the spring of 2019, a fall led to hip replacement surgery.