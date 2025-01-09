Amy Carter’s Children: How Many Kids She Has

Amy Carter has maintained a low-key lifestyle for decades. Despite being the daughter of late former President Jimmy Carter, Amy made it a point to keep her personal life away from the public eye. After her father was laid to rest during his funeral in January 2025, many supporters wanted to learn how Amy is doing now and more about her family.

Get to know Amy’s two children, and whom she shares them with, below.

Hugo James Wentzel

Hugo is Amy’s son, whom she welcomed with ex-husband James Wentzel, in 1999. Hugo appeared in a season of Claim to Fame and he opened up about his grandfather Jimmy’s death in an emotional December 2024 Instagram post. He began the caption by pointing out, “As a lot of you already know, Jimmy Carter was my grandfather.”

“He was an absolutely incredible person, and people remind me almost every single day how amazing he was,” Hugo wrote about Jimmy. “He was the 39th president of the United States of America, and his entire goal for our country was to unite everyone regardless of race, class or gender. His extreme care for each and every human at all times was nothing short of absolutely outstanding, and something I strive for every day. He was the most selfless person I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I’m not even joking when I say probably one of the most selfless humans in history. I am so, so grateful to be his grandson.”

Hugo then acknowledged his late grandmother, Jimmy’s wife, Rosalynn Carter‘s death in 2023.

“My grandma passed away earlier last year, and it is great knowing that they are at peace together now,” Hugo continued in his caption. “A lot of people already know Jimmy Carter’s greatest accomplishments (presidential accomplishments in human rights, energy, the Panama Canal, etc.) which are absolutely amazing. I wanted to highlight him as an incredible grandfather and someone who took the time for his family even while doing all that AMAZING stuff.”

Hugo recalled his memories with his grandpa Jimmy, including fly fishing, hunting, cooking and even chopping down Christmas trees together. Not only that, but Jimmy even visited Hugo in middle school “with the entire secret service” in tow “just to spend time” with his grandkid.

“He took so much time out of his days to teach me life lessons (and care for family in general nonstop), even while accomplishing the coolest things in history,” Hugo added about Jimmy. “He would always tell me to always believe in myself and never stop working, ever. He was an incredible governor, president, business owner, and most importantly, family man.”

Hugo concluded his post by vowing to keep Jimmy’s legacy alive.

Errol Carter Kelly

Errol is Amy’s daughter, whom she shares with current husband John Joseph “Jay” Kelly. Not much is known about Amy’s youngest child, but she was present for her grandmother Rosalynn’s funeral service in 2023.